Basically bought a new android radio from aliexpress to replace the stock Japanese one. It looked pretty straight forward in terms of installing and setting up.

My stock radio unit has a reverse camera and Bose Audio.



Item Link: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005002630740860.html?spm=a2g0o.refund_spm.0.0.5f881335bJ7pDg

After attempting to install this myself, finding issues getting the canbus to work, specifically no steering wheel controls.

I have tried using the Canbus simplesoft -> Mazda -> all the Mazda 6 & Cx5 Models.

With each new Canbus installed , I have tried mapping the steering wheel controls but no luck.

The seller is using translated English , so troubleshooting this has been very hard and getting a refund is ending up in them saying they will fix it..

As for the actual physical connections and plugs, I have confirmed with the Seller that they are all correctly plugged in.

Would appreciate some advice or if there are any installers in Auckland that are confident they can do the job.

Cheers!