I need to renew my drivers license while we are back in NZ for Christmas. If anyone has done it recently, how long did it take to get the new license delivered?
robjg63: A couple of years back.... but you go into an AA centre, do the paperwork, they do the basic eye test and assuming all is ok, they give you a temp document that says the new licence is in the post and within a week or so, you get the new one sent to you.
I understand the process, I'm looking for how long it's currently taking. I'm only in the country for a couple of weeks and there will be the Christmas break to contend with.
larknz: I have just gone through the process and I had my new license in the post in a week
Great, thanks!
If that holds true I'd be stoked.