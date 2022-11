I saw a Model 3 Performance pop up a couple of weeks ago as new but existing stock. So I grabbed it. Patience is not a virtue of mine. Turns out "existing stock" doesn't mean "in stock". My delivery window has changed twice already. Not complaining really, as I'll still get it much sooner than a custom order. Just thought I'd share in case someone else thought it meant "in stock". I guess "existing stock" means your vehicle has been built, but is still likely to be on a row boat from China.