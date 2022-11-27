I'm personally a Tesla owner and would never go back to an ICE car. I absolutely love it. I personally went with the Tesla due to me doing quite a bit of driving (23,000km since March) along with doing at-least something to help combat climate change and also save a tonne of money ($120/wk in Petrol down to $5/wk in Electricity).

The thing you've got to look at with buying an EV is the fact you're no-longer chained to oil companies. There is also less that can go wrong with them, no yearly servicing, no oil changes and again no filling up at the petrol pump.

Over a number of years the BYD Atto for example will indeed pay for itself and you'll find joy in going for a drive to a Cafe out of town for example and just visiting new places. Changing infrastructure around NZ is getting better too.

A change on home electricity on average will cost around ~$3 but will give you close to 300km-400km range of straight driving.

Lastly, there is just massive joy with driving an EV. Instant torque and acceleration and knowing you're not going to be affected by petrol pricing going forward.

I am bias being an EV owner myself but honestly take the MG and the Atto out for a test drive and join up on the Facebook groups too. Work out your yearly maintenance and petrol costs and factor those in to your decision along with having a new, more reliable car in the process. You will not at all regret owning one.

The thing with Hybrids is more can go wrong - you've got a high voltage system combined with a petrol engine that requires more servicing and they're gutless too. PHEV's are OK but again you've still got the maintenance on the engine and with both options you're still a slave to oil companies too.