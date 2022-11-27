Hi Folks.
Here I am using your collective brain power because I'm at a loss as to what to do regarding our next vehicle.
For context, we live in Whangarei and I will typically drive to Auckland once a fortnight (but can be once a week at times) and my wife up north once a week (normally an hour to an hour and a half). The rest of the time around town. We currently own a 2013 Mazda atenza Diesel wagon. It is absolutely fantastic but we need a second car. (And the prices at the pump are also hurting).
Last bit of context; We have 2 large dogs and 2 small kids.
We are able to access the EV home loan from ASB but don't feel comfortable spending crazy money on a vehicle. Our brain tells us the 15k to 25k is a smart decision. 50k for the Atto just seems beyond what we should be spending.
So... Given the huge amount of context what would you do? I have looked at the atto3, mg Ev, leaf, outlander phev, and others. To be honest, the Toyota corolla hybrid wagon seems like it might be winning the proverbial race.
Thanks all!