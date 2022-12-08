The 2005 Avensis has broken again and they are saying its going to be $3500 to fix (or more) so we think it's time to move on. Its only done 117,000kms so we've pretty gutted at how unreliable it has been given we bought it because we thought Toyotas were reliable.

I have another post about the Mitsi Outlander and that seems recommended so that is an option, but it would really push me outside our budget. Its still a possibility thought.

Our budget is ideally between $20-$30k.

We are looking for a station wagon style car or SUV, basically one we can load up with gear for going on holidays. The bigger the better. Reliability is a huge consideration as we will be replacing a 2005 Toyota Avensis that has caused us no end of problems across its life and I would gladly push off a cliff were it legal. It had great space though.

So what should we replace it with? I think the following would be possibilities but want advice given we will not be buying new and will be getting them with around 40-60,000kms on the clock. We will likely try and buy and hold for as long as possible as I LOATH WITH ALL MY HEART buying cars and am not interested in replacing them regularly. We'd like something that is cheap to own and fix.

I do about 7,000 - 10,000kms per year.

Advice for someone like me would be things like these are not reliable or these don't actually hold as much stuff as you think or these regularly need a mechanical birthday at xxx kms so be prepared to pay $$$ when it hits this etc. I guess its the 'avoid this' style advice rather than 'I love this car' advice, its avoiding pain that I want rather than buying an amazing driving machine. But it would still be interesting to hear praise too.

What do you geekers think of this list of options? Anything I should add?

Subaru Outback - likely 2017 based on trademe prices. We have no real need for 4wd

Toyota Rav4 - likely 2016-2019 Is the 2.0L engine OK or should it be 2.5L? Is the boot space OK, it looked smaller than I thought on a few I peeked into on my walk?

Mitsi Outlander - previous thread shows they are a well liked car

Mazda 6 - likely 2017-2019 based on trademe prices

Toyota Alphard - great space, but are they reliable and are there parts?

Any other options? We don't want European as service and parts tend to be more expensive.

All advice welcomed.

GOD I HATE BUYING CARS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!