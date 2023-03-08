Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Consumer poo-poos claimed PHEV and Hybrid fuel consumption figures
johno1234

703 posts

Ultimate Geek


#303770 8-Mar-2023 13:06
https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/BU2303/S00109/buyer-beware-hybrid-and-plug-in-hybrid-electric-vehicles-fail-to-meet-fuel-efficiency-claims.htm

 

I think this is expected, but wonder - are the standardised tests for HEV/PHEV/ICE all the same? If so do the ICE test results resemble reality?

 

My diesel SUV has a claimed 7.4L/100km combined consumption. In reality, driving in a level straight line at 100kph it consumes around 6L/100km, commuting in town it is around 9L/100km, and on a trip from Auckland to Whangamata with motorway, highways and mountain ranges is around 7.0L/100km. So the claimed economy is perhaps optimistic for combined cycle drives but not as far out of whack as Consumer says PHEV are.

 

Makes me think the manufacturer numbers include more battery powered motion than real life.

Dingbatt
6124 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3047376 8-Mar-2023 13:18
As I’ve said in the past, these idealised tests are only of use when comparing like with like.

 

BEV with BEV

 

PHEV with PHEV

 

HEV with HEV

 

ICE with ICE.

 

The consumer test probably didn’t even come close to the idealised one. If they had just done the school and supermarket run, plugging in each day there is a chance they would have returned figures of 0l/100km.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

johno1234

703 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3047381 8-Mar-2023 13:42
Dingbatt:

 

As I’ve said in the past, these idealised tests are only of use when comparing like with like.

 

BEV with BEV

 

PHEV with PHEV

 

HEV with HEV

 

ICE with ICE.

 

The consumer test probably didn’t even come close to the idealised one. If they had just done the school and supermarket run, plugging in each day there is a chance they would have returned figures of 0l/100km.

 

 

I agree for the PHEV - many if not most people would manage 0 over a week's commute if they do remember to plug in each night, or every other night. My commute is 35km/day and some of the larger PHEVs are now claiming 80+km battery range. 

 

HEV though have all their energy ultimately sourced from their ICE so 0 is clearly impossible overall.

 

 

wellygary
7068 posts

Uber Geek


  #3047382 8-Mar-2023 13:42
WLTP is a simulated trip ~23km 52% urban, 48% non-urban ....

 

Consumer's test was "a rush hour commute to and from Consumer HQ, a supermarket trip, and a weekend run over the Remutaka Hill. Each vehicle drove 270km over the course of a week."

 

The Wairarapa trip will the one that is killing the PHEV's ratings.... For pretty much all of the WLTP they will be able to run in Battery mode using very little fuel.....  Going over the Remutakas will easily trip it into full petrol mode....

 

 

 

 



Scott3
3133 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3047388 8-Mar-2023 14:06
The issue with PHEV's is how they are rated.

 

Rather than just being rated at say 1.7L/100km (assuming the vast majority of running done in electric mode), they should get a range number, and a rating for each distinct mode of operation.

 

  • In battery available mode, a rating in kWh/100km (+ L/100km if the PHEV is one of the ones that fires up the engine for acceleration)
  • In battery flat / charge sustain mode, a rating in L/100km.

Would allow a prospective user to evaluate the consumption of the vehicle for their intended use case.

 

 

 

In terms of the test anything which requires a high portion of running with the battery flat is going to result in a PHEV using decent amounts of fuel. (and vice verser, if the vast majority is done on electricity, fuel use will be low).

 

If a buyers typical running pattern was 2 short trips urban trips for every 200km out of town trip (consumers test), a PHEV would be a poor choice of vehicle. Pure electric, or even a non plug in hybrid would be great for this use cycle.

 

PHEV's are great for people with a decent amount of daily running (around the electric range of the PHEV), but need the ability to do very long ranges, a handfull of times a year. Say a 40km round trip commute 190 days of the year, say a 500km trip away on holiday twice a year.

 

 

 

For the non plug in hybrid number, this is relatively useless in isolation. We don't know the driving style, route etc of the test. If the test took a petrol Rav4, and a Hybrid one, and compared the results (both in % or rating, and absolute terms), the data would be mich more useful.

 

Should note that even at 20% more than rating, many hybrids fuel economey is still impressive. I don't know if the Rav4 was on test, but it is rated at 5.3L/100km (91ron). 20% more is 6.36L/100km, which is still quite impressive for a 163kW AWD suv.

 

 

 

[edit] should note that there are some substantial differences between brands when it comes to how optimized they are for the test cycle vs the real world. As an example, on a whichcar.com.au test, the EV6 gets a lot closer to it's rated range in the real world, than the Tesla model y does: "Against its 528km claim, the Kia was tracking toward 478kms of real-world range. Meanwhile, the Tesla, with its 455km claim, would run dry at around 334kms."

 

https://www.whichcar.com.au/reviews/comparisons/2022-tesla-model-y-vs-kia-ev6-comparison-review

 

VW dieselgate era diesel's were famous for beating their rated consumption in the real world.

