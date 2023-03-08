https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/BU2303/S00109/buyer-beware-hybrid-and-plug-in-hybrid-electric-vehicles-fail-to-meet-fuel-efficiency-claims.htm
I think this is expected, but wonder - are the standardised tests for HEV/PHEV/ICE all the same? If so do the ICE test results resemble reality?
My diesel SUV has a claimed 7.4L/100km combined consumption. In reality, driving in a level straight line at 100kph it consumes around 6L/100km, commuting in town it is around 9L/100km, and on a trip from Auckland to Whangamata with motorway, highways and mountain ranges is around 7.0L/100km. So the claimed economy is perhaps optimistic for combined cycle drives but not as far out of whack as Consumer says PHEV are.
Makes me think the manufacturer numbers include more battery powered motion than real life.