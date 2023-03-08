The issue with PHEV's is how they are rated.

Rather than just being rated at say 1.7L/100km (assuming the vast majority of running done in electric mode), they should get a range number, and a rating for each distinct mode of operation.

In battery available mode, a rating in kWh/100km (+ L/100km if the PHEV is one of the ones that fires up the engine for acceleration)

In battery flat / charge sustain mode, a rating in L/100km.

Would allow a prospective user to evaluate the consumption of the vehicle for their intended use case.

In terms of the test anything which requires a high portion of running with the battery flat is going to result in a PHEV using decent amounts of fuel. (and vice verser, if the vast majority is done on electricity, fuel use will be low).

If a buyers typical running pattern was 2 short trips urban trips for every 200km out of town trip (consumers test), a PHEV would be a poor choice of vehicle. Pure electric, or even a non plug in hybrid would be great for this use cycle.

PHEV's are great for people with a decent amount of daily running (around the electric range of the PHEV), but need the ability to do very long ranges, a handfull of times a year. Say a 40km round trip commute 190 days of the year, say a 500km trip away on holiday twice a year.

For the non plug in hybrid number, this is relatively useless in isolation. We don't know the driving style, route etc of the test. If the test took a petrol Rav4, and a Hybrid one, and compared the results (both in % or rating, and absolute terms), the data would be mich more useful.

Should note that even at 20% more than rating, many hybrids fuel economey is still impressive. I don't know if the Rav4 was on test, but it is rated at 5.3L/100km (91ron). 20% more is 6.36L/100km, which is still quite impressive for a 163kW AWD suv.

[edit] should note that there are some substantial differences between brands when it comes to how optimized they are for the test cycle vs the real world. As an example, on a whichcar.com.au test, the EV6 gets a lot closer to it's rated range in the real world, than the Tesla model y does: "Against its 528km claim, the Kia was tracking toward 478kms of real-world range. Meanwhile, the Tesla, with its 455km claim, would run dry at around 334kms."

https://www.whichcar.com.au/reviews/comparisons/2022-tesla-model-y-vs-kia-ev6-comparison-review

VW dieselgate era diesel's were famous for beating their rated consumption in the real world.