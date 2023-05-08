Hi . Any recommendations for a cheap ODB2 scanner
Ive seen the ANCEL AD410 highly recommended , $80 on Trademe.
Any other cheap options . Just bought a new old car , so Im poor for a while :-)
Cheers
Get an OBD wifi/bluetooth dongle and use a phone app instead. More versatile, cheaper, and plenty of different software that works.
I have the Ozito OBD2 scanner, $75 from Bunnings. It was able to tell me why the Malfunction-Indicator-Light was lit on my vehicle and clear the code once the issue was fixed. Also displays a bunch of engine data while the engine is running.
Only used it once that one purpose so can't comment on how it may compare to others, but it worked fine for that simple task.
