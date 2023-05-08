Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Cheap ODB2 scanner ?
Hi . Any recommendations for a cheap ODB2 scanner

 

Ive seen the ANCEL AD410 highly recommended , $80 on Trademe.

 

Any other cheap options . Just bought a new old car , so Im poor for a while :-)
Cheers

 

 

Get an OBD wifi/bluetooth dongle and use a phone app instead. More versatile, cheaper, and plenty of different software that works.

 
 
 
 

I have the  Ozito OBD2 scanner, $75 from Bunnings. It was able to tell me why the Malfunction-Indicator-Light was lit on my vehicle and clear the code once the issue was fixed. Also displays a bunch of engine data while the engine is running.

 

Only used it once that one purpose so can't comment on how it may compare to others, but it worked fine for that simple task.

I bought an elm327 compatible WiFi one of AliExpress for $10usd.

Works enough for me.




