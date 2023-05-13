One of our two scooters has died. Sent it into PBT for investigation and they have advised that it is water damaged, and "the battery and motor controller are dead".

Quote to repair with new battery and controller and labour $711 which is uneconomic given that a new one is not much more.

It has never been submerged or left out in the rain. It has most certainly gone through footpath puddles in normal use.

There is no warranty coverage for water damage.

Any suggestions? Find another written off scooter and try to make a working one out of parts from both? Throw it in the bin?

Cheers for any ideas.