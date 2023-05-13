Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Xiaomi M365 Pro 2 Scooter - Dead
johno1234

#304539 13-May-2023 10:41
One of our two scooters has died. Sent it into PBT for investigation and they have advised that it is water damaged, and "the battery and motor controller are dead".

 

Quote to repair with new battery and controller and labour $711 which is uneconomic given that a new one is not much more.

 

It has never been submerged or left out in the rain. It has most certainly gone through footpath puddles in normal use. 

 

There is no warranty coverage for water damage.

 

Any suggestions? Find another written off scooter and try to make a working one out of parts from both? Throw it in the bin? 

 

Cheers for any ideas.

 

 

Linux
  #3075786 13-May-2023 12:00
A scooter should be able to handle a bit of water throw the CGA at them!

Don't let them get away with it and if they don't budget small claims court

 
 
 
 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3075788 13-May-2023 12:17
Linux: A scooter should be able to handle a bit of water throw the CGA at them!

Don't let them get away with it and if they don't budget small claims court

 

Before saying that, you need to know how old it is.

 

@johno1234 How old is it?




SATTV
  #3075789 13-May-2023 12:55
I would ask them for proof of water damage, asking to see pictures of corrosion.

 

The water dots ( the paper that turns red in presence of moister ) is not good enough, they can turn red with humidity so you need to see the actual water damage.

 

If they cant show the damage then I would CGA them.

 

PB will muck you around so you just have to take your time and be firm with them. Customer service is not one of their mantra's and that is why they are cheaper than everyone else.

 

John

 

 




