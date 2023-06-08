- On dual or more carriageways keep left unless passing.
- No overtaking in the left on dual carriageways.
- Turn left on red.
Keep left unless passing is already a rule, just not enforced. I'm not 100% certain but your second one might be one as well.
Left (right in USA) on red is an interesting one I've only seen in the US. It appears to be rather unsafe for pedestrians and cyclists, however, "increases pedestrian crashes by 60 percent and bike crashes by 100 percent" according to the the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
Being able to cross traffic light controlled intersections if there's no other traffic.
E.g. 3am in the morning stuck at a red light for what feels like an eternity when there's zero people around is a little frustrating.
Mehrts:
At 3am in the morning most traffic lights should be turned off. Or you could set the primary road to green permanently with the side roads flashing amber, effectively turning them into give way signs.
Technofreak:
2. is only feasible if 1. is enforced. Take the UK where it is illegal to pass on the left. It works in the UK because people are respectful of the first rule.
Would also like to see
Senecio:
blackjack17:
Would also like to see
- No cellphones while driving
- No watching movies/tv while driving
- Headlights (two of them) used when dark/rain/etc
- No parking on the footpath
- Stopping for pedestrians on a pedestrian crossing
- The use of indicators while turning
- Vehicles modified to be louder banned
- External speakers banned.
Mehrts:
Most of these points are already a thing. Doesn't mean that people adhere to the rules though.
Kind of my point.
Road rules just don't seem enforced at all.
Why can't we have cameras at each red light that have phone sensors, head light sensors, noise sensors etc. It would be self funding.
Why should people follow rules when they are never enforced?
Road rules just don't seem enforced at all.
Yeah, I agree - I'm not so much keen on the introduction of new rules but amending expectations that the current ones are totally optional.
I think the last two on your list are 'nice to haves' whereas the others are far more critical.
IRT no 3, I've noticed over the years an increasing number of cars with only one working headlight; my theory is this is linked to the change of WOFs from six months to 12. Is it not obvious to drivers they have a failed light? (Genuine question as I've never had this in a car I've owned.)
IRT no 5, I'd expand that to include stopping for pedestrians on footpaths - it shocks me how many cars think it's my job as a pedestrian to stop for them to cross over the footpath (I get it can be appropriate to sometimes let a car across, but some have this topsyturvy).
IRT no 6, I'd add the sub-clause of CORRECT use of indicators at roundabouts (a key problem in my city, which has SO many roundabouts! The introduction of the 'signal left just prior to the exit' seemed to have added even more confusion and variations).
I swear there is something in the water, so many drivers forget to use their headlights at night in Dunedin
It really should be if you need the wipers, you should have the headlights on for visibility. Also see so many after work with none on, or just their DRLs running so nothing on the back of the car lit up.
Seems it should be an easy thing to automate enforcement of. Same for people who stop short or over the white lines at traffic lights.
jonathan18:
IRT no 6, I'd add the sub-clause of CORRECT use of indicators at roundabouts (a key problem in my city, which has SO many roundabouts! The introduction of the 'signal left just prior to the exit' seemed to have added even more confusion and variations).
That was not an introduction, that was always the case it's just that so many people did not bother doing it.
It's perfectly fine to use the right lane when there is traffic
jonathan18:
IRT no 3, I've noticed over the years an increasing number of cars with only one working headlight; my theory is this is linked to the change of WOFs from six months to 12. Is it not obvious to drivers they have a failed light? (Genuine question as I've never had this in a car I've owned.)....
Almost every car built since 2010 will have some form of warning light/message on the dashboard to tell you that you have a head light/ brake light or indicator light that has blown. Any car that runs on a Can-Bus system will have these warning lights.