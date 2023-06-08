Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Technofreak

5886 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#305852 8-Jun-2023 11:12
  1. On dual or more carriageways keep left unless passing.

  2. No overtaking in the left on dual carriageways.

  3. Turn left on red.




boosacnoodle
569 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3086446 8-Jun-2023 11:34
Keep left unless passing is already a rule, just not enforced. I'm not 100% certain but your second one might be one as well.

 

Left (right in USA) on red is an interesting one I've only seen in the US. It appears to be rather unsafe for pedestrians and cyclists, however, "increases pedestrian crashes by 60 percent and bike crashes by 100 percent" according to the the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

 
 
 
 

Mehrts
799 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3086447 8-Jun-2023 11:35
Being able to cross traffic light controlled intersections if there's no other traffic.

E.g. 3am in the morning stuck at a red light for what feels like an eternity when there's zero people around is a little frustrating.

Senecio
1925 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3086448 8-Jun-2023 11:39
Mehrts:

 

Being able to cross traffic light controlled intersections if there's no other traffic.

E.g. 3am in the morning stuck at a red light for what feels like an eternity when there's zero people around is a little frustrating.

 

 

At 3am in the morning most traffic lights should be turned off. Or you could set the primary road to green permanently with the side roads flashing amber, effectively turning them into give way signs.



Senecio
1925 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3086449 8-Jun-2023 11:41
Technofreak:

 

     

  1. On dual or more carriageways keep left unless passing.

 

 

 

     

  1. No overtaking in the left on dual carriageways.

 

 

 

     

  1. Turn left on red.

 


 

 

 

2. is only feasible if 1. is enforced. Take the UK where it is illegal to pass on the left. It works in the UK because people are respectful of the first rule.

blackjack17
1596 posts

Uber Geek


  #3086450 8-Jun-2023 11:46
Would also like to see

 

     

  1. No cellphones while driving
  2. No watching movies/tv while driving
  3. Headlights (two of them) used when dark/rain/etc
  4. No parking on the footpath
  5. Stopping for pedestrians on a pedestrian crossing 
  6. The use of indicators while turning
  7. Vehicles modified to be louder banned
  8. External speakers banned.




Mehrts
799 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3086451 8-Jun-2023 11:47
Senecio:

 

At 3am in the morning most traffic lights should be turned off. Or you could set the primary road to green permanently with the side roads flashing amber, effectively turning them into give way signs. 



That's not a bad idea.

Mehrts
799 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3086498 8-Jun-2023 11:49
blackjack17:

 

Would also like to see

 

     

  1. No cellphones while driving
  2. No watching movies/tv while driving
  3. Headlights (two of them) used when dark/rain/etc
  4. No parking on the footpath
  5. Stopping for pedestrians on a pedestrian crossing 
  6. The use of indicators while turning
  7. Vehicles modified to be louder banned
  8. External speakers banned.

 



Most of these points are already a thing. Doesn't mean that people adhere to the rules though.



blackjack17
1596 posts

Uber Geek


  #3086515 8-Jun-2023 11:58
Mehrts:

 

blackjack17:

 

Would also like to see

 

     

  1. No cellphones while driving
  2. No watching movies/tv while driving
  3. Headlights (two of them) used when dark/rain/etc
  4. No parking on the footpath
  5. Stopping for pedestrians on a pedestrian crossing 
  6. The use of indicators while turning
  7. Vehicles modified to be louder banned
  8. External speakers banned.

 



Most of these points are already a thing. Doesn't mean that people adhere to the rules though.

 

 

Kind of my point.

 

Road rules just don't seem enforced at all.

 

Why can't we have cameras at each red light that have phone sensors, head light sensors, noise sensors etc.  It would be self funding.

 

Why should people follow rules when they are never enforced?




jonathan18
6689 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3086517 8-Jun-2023 12:15
blackjack17:

 

Would also like to see

 

     

  1. No cellphones while driving
  2. No watching movies/tv while driving
  3. Headlights (two of them) used when dark/rain/etc
  4. No parking on the footpath
  5. Stopping for pedestrians on a pedestrian crossing 
  6. The use of indicators while turning
  7. Vehicles modified to be louder banned
  8. External speakers banned.

 

...

 

Road rules just don't seem enforced at all.

 

 

Yeah, I agree - I'm not so much keen on the introduction of new rules but amending expectations that the current ones are totally optional. 

 

I think the last two on your list are 'nice to haves' whereas the others are far more critical.

 

IRT no 3, I've noticed over the years an increasing number of cars with only one working headlight; my theory is this is linked to the change of WOFs from six months to 12. Is it not obvious to drivers they have a failed light? (Genuine question as I've never had this in a car I've owned.)

 

IRT no 5, I'd expand that to include stopping for pedestrians on footpaths - it shocks me how many cars think it's my job as a pedestrian to stop for them to cross over the footpath (I get it can be appropriate to sometimes let a car across, but some have this topsyturvy).

 

IRT no 6, I'd add the sub-clause of CORRECT use of indicators at roundabouts (a key problem in my city, which has SO many roundabouts! The introduction of the 'signal left just prior to the exit' seemed to have added even more confusion and variations). 

 

 

lxsw20
3127 posts

Uber Geek


  #3086522 8-Jun-2023 12:41
blackjack17:

 

Would also like to see

 

     

  1. Headlights (two of them) used when dark/rain/etc

 

 

 

 

I swear there is something in the water, so many drivers forget to use their headlights at night in Dunedin

richms
26119 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3086524 8-Jun-2023 12:48
It really should be if you need the wipers, you should have the headlights on for visibility. Also see so many after work with none on, or just their DRLs running so nothing on the back of the car lit up.

 

Seems it should be an easy thing to automate enforcement of. Same for people who stop short or over the white lines at traffic lights.




richms
26119 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3086527 8-Jun-2023 12:52
jonathan18:

 

IRT no 6, I'd add the sub-clause of CORRECT use of indicators at roundabouts (a key problem in my city, which has SO many roundabouts! The introduction of the 'signal left just prior to the exit' seemed to have added even more confusion and variations). 

 

 

That was not an introduction, that was always the case it's just that so many people did not bother doing it.




pom532
147 posts

Master Geek


  #3086528 8-Jun-2023 12:53
It's perfectly fine to use the right lane when there is traffic

Senecio
1925 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3086529 8-Jun-2023 12:54
jonathan18:

 

 

 

IRT no 3, I've noticed over the years an increasing number of cars with only one working headlight; my theory is this is linked to the change of WOFs from six months to 12. Is it not obvious to drivers they have a failed light? (Genuine question as I've never had this in a car I've owned.)....

 

 

Almost every car built since 2010 will have some form of warning light/message on the dashboard to tell you that you have a head light/ brake light or indicator light that has blown. Any car that runs on a Can-Bus system will have these warning lights.

gzt

gzt
14554 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3086531 8-Jun-2023 12:59
I recall the lights rule was changed a decade ago from something like an hour before sunset or whenever light conditions require it, to an hour before sunset. Use of lights seemed to change in practice to 'after dark' following that.

