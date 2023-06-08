Technofreak:

blackjack17: Would also like to see No cellphones while driving No watching movies/tv while driving Headlights (two of them) used when dark/rain/etc No parking on the footpath Stopping for pedestrians on a pedestrian crossing The use of indicators while turning Vehicles modified to be louder banned External speakers banned. ... Road rules just don't seem enforced at all.

Yeah, I agree - I'm not so much keen on the introduction of new rules but amending expectations that the current ones are totally optional.

I think the last two on your list are 'nice to haves' whereas the others are far more critical.

IRT no 3, I've noticed over the years an increasing number of cars with only one working headlight; my theory is this is linked to the change of WOFs from six months to 12. Is it not obvious to drivers they have a failed light? (Genuine question as I've never had this in a car I've owned.)

IRT no 5, I'd expand that to include stopping for pedestrians on footpaths - it shocks me how many cars think it's my job as a pedestrian to stop for them to cross over the footpath (I get it can be appropriate to sometimes let a car across, but some have this topsyturvy).

IRT no 6, I'd add the sub-clause of CORRECT use of indicators at roundabouts (a key problem in my city, which has SO many roundabouts! The introduction of the 'signal left just prior to the exit' seemed to have added even more confusion and variations).