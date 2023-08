When we last moved we managed to loose the charger for our SCA Heavy Duty 1200 AMP Jump starter

It used to be charged from the "Charging socket" on the front. But it looks like there is another connector on the back that can be used as well? The "Battery charger input".

Supercheap Auto have not been much help so far in figuring out what kind of charger I need.

Anyone know what the requirements are for the front or back charging ports on the jump starter?