It is supposed to make throttle more responsive, I know the real problem is that my car is underpowered to what Im used to, but when cruising at 50 for example I have to push the pedal to the floor completely to get the car to go down a gear or two and accelerate, and then there is a lag time in this.

So throttle controllers seem to promise to change the throttle response so you dont have to press the pedal as much, and eliminate or reduce the lag in time that it takes for the car to respond.

Its not adding power or altering the ECU at all, but the theory still sounds good to me. For $300 its worth trying and seeing if it does what it promises, its a 2 minute install process so not difficult to uninstall...

Will probably buy one and report back how it goes.