https://idrivenz.co.nz/products/evc-idrive-throttle-controller-mazda-3-2003-2009bk
The videos and reviews make it seem all good, but just wondering if anyone here has any real life experience with these?
What effect would fitting this device have on your car insurance?
They are fully legal. Website says so, will pass a WOF just fine.
Still looking for someone that has actually experienced using one on their car ...
Legality aside, what are you wanting from it ? From what I've read on that site, a lot of it is marketing hype, keywords to encourage you to buy.
Only time I've come across throttle controllers like that is in heavily modified vehicles, not stock vehicles.
So throttle controllers seem to promise to change the throttle response so you dont have to press the pedal as much, and eliminate or reduce the lag in time that it takes for the car to respond.
Its not adding power or altering the ECU at all, but the theory still sounds good to me. For $300 its worth trying and seeing if it does what it promises, its a 2 minute install process so not difficult to uninstall...
Will probably buy one and report back how it goes.
