Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Aftermarket Throttle controller for car

Bee

Bee

661 posts

Ultimate Geek


#306747 18-Aug-2023 07:41
Send private message quote this post

Im looking at getting a throttle controller for my car. Its supposed to make it a bit more responsive when pressing the throttle pedal.

 

 

Something like this :

 

 

https://idrivenz.co.nz/products/evc-idrive-throttle-controller-mazda-3-2003-2009bk

 

 

The videos and reviews make it seem all good, but just wondering if anyone here has any real life experience with these?

 

 

 




Doing your best is much more important than being the best.

Create new topic
johno1234
1112 posts

Uber Geek


  #3117389 18-Aug-2023 07:56
Send private message quote this post

Is this for use on public roads?

 

 

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
7028 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3117393 18-Aug-2023 08:16
Send private message quote this post

What effect would fitting this device have on your car insurance?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Bee

Bee

661 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3117402 18-Aug-2023 08:45
Send private message quote this post

They are fully legal.  Website says so, will pass a WOF just fine.

 

 

 

Still looking for someone that has actually experienced using one on their car ...




Doing your best is much more important than being the best.



xpd

xpd
aka Fast Raccoon !
12785 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3117409 18-Aug-2023 09:04
Send private message quote this post

Legality aside, what are you wanting from it ? From what I've read on that site, a lot of it is marketing hype, keywords to encourage you to buy.

 

Only time I've come across throttle controllers like that is in heavily modified vehicles, not stock vehicles.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500, 1050Ti

 

Desktop : Win 11 Pro, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, 1650S

 

I enjoy geeking, gaming (even retro!) and cars.

Bee

Bee

661 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3117414 18-Aug-2023 09:12
Send private message quote this post

It is supposed to make throttle more responsive, I know the real problem is that my car is underpowered to what Im used to, but when cruising at 50 for example I have to push the pedal to the floor completely to get the car to go down a gear or two and accelerate, and then there is a lag time in this.

 

 

So throttle controllers seem to promise to change the throttle response so you dont have to press the pedal as much, and eliminate or reduce the lag in time that it takes for the car to respond.

 

 

Its not adding power or altering the ECU at all, but the theory still sounds good to me. For $300 its worth trying and seeing if it does what it promises, its a 2 minute install process so not difficult to uninstall...

 

 

Will probably buy one and report back how it goes.




Doing your best is much more important than being the best.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater ReviewÂ 
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Brings Premium Experience to Tablet platforms with Galaxy Tab S9
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard and MX Anywhere 3S Mouse Review
Posted 26-Jul-2023 16:43

Norton Releases Norton Driver Updater for Windows PCs
Posted 19-Jul-2023 10:23








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Norton for Gamers






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 