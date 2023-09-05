I'm aware of the various established tesla/EV threads, some of which span hundreds of pages already, but I couldn't see anything related to this - so I thought it best to start a new thread. Apologies if this is something that has already been covered!

As it says on the lid, I'll be renting an EV (a Tesla M3 through Avis in case it matters) for about a week over the upcoming school holidays. Will be doing a bit of a tiki-tour round the lower North Island - Wellington, Palmerston North, Hawkes Bay then back to Wellington again to visit friends and family.

Just after some practical tips/advice to make it make the experience as smooth as possible.

I don't think the rental will come with it's own 'home' charging cable, so I assume I'm stuck on the public charging network - however would be good to have confirmation from anyone who has rented one recently. Do I need an account to use the tesla supercharging network? I'm aware of chargenet and already have an account. Is there anything else I need to do before picking up the rental?

Am hoping to use this as a 'try before you buy' experience and hopefully convince the wife along the way!

Thanks all.

