Forums Transport (cars, bikes and boats) Renting an EV - tips, tricks and suggestions?
Blurtie

428 posts

Ultimate Geek


#306936 5-Sep-2023 15:18
I'm aware of the various established tesla/EV threads, some of which span hundreds of pages already, but I couldn't see anything related to this - so  I thought it best to start a new thread. Apologies if this is something that has already been covered!

 

Mods - feel free to delete or transfer this into one of the more established threads if not suitable.   

 

As it says on the lid, I'll be renting an EV (a Tesla M3 through Avis in case it matters) for about a week over the upcoming school holidays. Will be doing a bit of a tiki-tour round the lower North Island - Wellington, Palmerston North, Hawkes Bay then back to Wellington again to visit friends and family. 

 

Just after some practical tips/advice to make it make the experience as smooth as possible.

 

I don't think the rental will come with it's own 'home' charging cable, so I assume I'm stuck on the public charging network - however would be good to have confirmation from anyone who has rented one recently. Do I need an account to use the tesla supercharging network? I'm aware of chargenet and already have an account. Is there anything else I need to do before picking up the rental? 

 

Am hoping to use this as a 'try before you buy' experience and hopefully convince the wife along the way!

 

Thanks all.

 

Edit - language/grammar.

Dingbatt
6339 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3123882 5-Sep-2023 15:45
Particularly for the Tesla, an American YouTuber named Andy Slye put out a couple of videos on the basics of driving a Model 3 which I found really useful to get to grips with the car. While it is possible to just get in and drive, that one video makes things a bit easier.

 

I would assume that Avis will have the Tesla account linked to the car in their name and if you use a supercharger it would just get added to your rental bill, but they should be able to answer that for you. I would also expect you’ll be operating the car using a key card. I think that will let you save your driver profile against it.

 

We took our Model 3 on a roadie into the Wairarapa. There was a paucity of chargers (imo) in that part of the country, so make sure you don’t end up stranded. There was a solitary charger in each of a couple of towns, so I always had a “plan B” in case it was out of service. I set up BP and Z Energy accounts as well and had a decent look on Plugshare before setting out.

 

It’s a shame if they don’t give you a granny charger. We were able to use that at one of the motels.




"We've arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

 
 
 
 

johno1234
1168 posts

Uber Geek


  #3123888 5-Sep-2023 15:56
I see you are renting the Tesla for education and fun rather than any cost saving... As a hirer you get none of the usual BEV cost benefit as public fast chargers are expensive, and you're not benefiting from reduced maintenance cost. But I get it if you just want to try these things out.

gzt

gzt
14863 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3123889 5-Sep-2023 15:56
I am not a regular rental car user. How does the rental insurance work for different companies and the extra payment? I have car insurance for my vehicles nowhere near Tesla levels.



Dingbatt
6339 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3123893 5-Sep-2023 16:11
gzt: I am not a regular rental car user. How does the rental insurance work for different companies and the extra payment? I have car insurance for my vehicles nowhere near Tesla levels.

Insurance is normally one of the components you can choose (or decline) as part of the hire. There is also the ability to pay more to get the excess lowered as it is normally quite high initially ($2500 springs to mind). I’m a little hazy on the exact details because I use the “Avis Preferred” service so just have a standard profile saved. Some credit cards offer cover, but there are fishhooks in the cover, so I would be wary of that.

 

Avis will also expect the car back with a certain level of charge. Slightly more planning required than just filling up at a petrol station prior to returning the keys.

 

I endorse the comments about not saving any money if you use public chargers. Expect the running costs to be similar to a Corolla.




"We've arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

shk292
2647 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3123906 5-Sep-2023 16:52
gzt: I am not a regular rental car user. How does the rental insurance work for different companies and the extra payment? I have car insurance for my vehicles nowhere near Tesla levels.

 

In my experience, it's worth taking out travel insurance for a NZ trip of a week or more, because this will cover your rental car excess as well as the other benefits (accommodation cancellation etc).  The hire car companies charge like wounded bulls when it comes to excess reduction insurance.

mrdrifter
517 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3123909 5-Sep-2023 17:04
Blurtie:

 

I'm aware of the various established tesla/EV threads, some of which span hundreds of pages already, but I couldn't see anything related to this - so  I thought it best to start a new thread. Apologies if this is something that has already been covered!

 

Mods - feel free to delete or transfer this into one of the more established threads if not suitable.   

 

As it says on the lid, I'll be renting an EV (a Tesla M3 through Avis in case it matters) for about a week over the upcoming school holidays. Will be doing a bit of a tiki-tour round the lower North Island - Wellington, Palmerston North, Hawkes Bay then back to Wellington again to visit friends and family. 

 

Just after some practical tips/advice to make it make the experience as smooth as possible.

 

I don't think the rental will come with it's own 'home' charging cable, so I assume I'm stuck on the public charging network - however would be good to have confirmation from anyone who has rented one recently. Do I need an account to use the tesla supercharging network? I'm aware of chargenet and already have an account. Is there anything else I need to do before picking up the rental? 

 

Am hoping to use this as a 'try before you buy' experience and hopefully convince the wife along the way!

 

Thanks all.

 

Edit - language/grammar.

 

 

I have rented two electric cars in the last couple of years 

 

  • a Hyundai Ioniq in Auckland
  • a BYD Atto 3 in Queensland

Both came with a standard 8/10 amp 3 pin evse in the boot and the Atto 3 had type 2 cable in the boot as well.

 

Both we just had to return with at least 20% charge although I think the BYD they now want 50% charge.

 

The Ioniq we didn't actually need to charge at all but I had my chargenet account if needed.

 

The Atto 3 in Australia included free charging on their Chargefox network with an RFID token and we saved a significant amount over paying for fuel.

 

 

 

As others have said, depending on where you are going just have a good look at the chargers available in the area via the supercharger map and plugshare etc... Once you get used to things it's just like any other vehicle with a slightly longer 'refuel' time.

Mehrts
830 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3123916 5-Sep-2023 17:43
I've hired a Model 3 and a Model Y from Avis at the Chch airport earlier this year.

They come with the mobile connector, which allows you to charge on any standard three pin mains outlet at either 10 Amps or 15 Amps depending on the plug you use (Make sure both are in the carry case before you leave the compound!). It's a slow but convenient way to charge.

They do not come with any other cables, such as "type 2 to type 2" cables that are typically used for slow AC chargers that require a BYO cable. However, you'll be wanting to use the DC fast chargers for best use of your time while out and about.

I noticed that I was never charged for using the Tesla Superchargers at Timaru, so you might be pleasantly surprised that you're not charged for using the superchargers. Not sure if that was supposed to happen or not.

It's best to use the car navigation when using the Tesla Superchargers, as the car will automatically heat the battery to make the charging time much quicker.

I also used a combo of ChargeNet and BP charging stations with no issues at all. Just make sure you have the apps pre-downloaded & set up on your phone before the trip.

 

Speaking of apps, unless things have changed between March and now, you won't have any access to the Tesla App features, such as using the phone key, or being able to have remote access to preconditon the cabin temp etc.

Instead, you'll be given a key card which is used to unlock the car via holding it up to the driver side B pillar, and "starting" the car by placing the key card on the flat surface near the drink holders. This is fine, but limited app access would be great, like what GoRentals offer.

Overall, renting is a great way to actually get a feel of what it's like to use an electric car, especially how the charging works. That's what made me think about stepping into one of my own, whereas I would have had a negative experience of the car if I was basing things off a single test drive.




jonathan18
6853 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3123922 5-Sep-2023 17:51
Dingbatt: We took our Model 3 on a roadie into the Wairarapa. There was a paucity of chargers (imo) in that part of the country, so make sure you don’t end up stranded. There was a solitary charger in each of a couple of towns, so I always had a “plan B” in case it was out of service. I set up BP and Z Energy accounts as well and had a decent look on Plugshare before setting out.



Yep, you’re fine on the western side of the island - Tesla Superchargers in J’ville, Paraparaumu, P Nth; and various ChargeNet chargers in a number of places (though many will be slower 50kW models). If you have the choice between a Tesla or other charger I’d suggest you go with the latter, especially if you want to show off the ease of charging to help seal the idea of an EV! It’s not only easy (plug and play) but also easier to warm the battery before arriving (though this can be possible for an alternative charger if you’re heading in a similar direction as a Supercharger).

But, yep, the Wairarapa is still pretty poorly served; at least Masterton now has two fast chargers (after having been caught out there when they only had one!) - the newer one is at Moore Wilson’s.

You may find your accommodation has charging facilities, and you’ll be surprised how much range you can add over-night even with a relatively slow single-phase charger. There are also freebie chargers at places like The Warehouse but only bother using these if you happen to be there or very near and you’re doing something else!

I’d recommend having a play with A Better Route Planner - I found it an excellent way to get to the point I felt comfortable before setting off on a long SI trip (our first in an EV). While I initially planned the whole trip with that, I soon reached a point where I would only be needing to think about the next day’s charging. It’s also really adjustable in terms of multiple variables to provide a pretty accurate idea. See https://abetterrouteplanner.com/

