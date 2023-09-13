Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)AA Smartfuel to end
Yetti92

#307026 13-Sep-2023 12:03
I received an email this morning stating AA Smartfuel will completely come to an end on January 31st 2024. No word of a replacement on their website. Countdown leaving might of been the straw that broke the camel's back for the program maybe?? 

 

 

 

 

ockel
  #3127032 13-Sep-2023 12:54
Countdown are teaming up with BP (also an email today) from 1 Feb 2024.

 

 

 

Spend $2000 and get $15 to spend at Countdown or BP.  Less than 1% discount effectively.  Worse at BP - buy 2000L of fuel and get $15 - at $3/L thats 0.25% discount.

 

Laughable.




Sixth Labour Government - "Vision without Execution is just Hallucination" 

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
jonb
  #3127041 13-Sep-2023 13:22
BP consistently the most expensive fuel in my town so even less of a value proposition - RDP or NPD 283 per litre 91, BP 293 (after 6c discount). That's a $5 difference with 50 litres, $200 discount difference over 2000 litres..

Geektastic
  #3127048 13-Sep-2023 13:29
Looked at their FAQs. Under “Why is the scheme closing?”:

“Following a review of the AA Smartfuel programme a decision has been made that it will end on 31 January 2024. Until then, AA Smartfuel continues, and cardholders can keep earning AA Smartfuel discounts at all participating retailers including bp, GAS and Countdown. Over the past 12 years AA Smartfuel has issued $1 billion worth of fuel discounts to its cardholders.”

Am I the only person who thinks that entirely fails to answer why?!







Yetti92

  #3127052 13-Sep-2023 13:33
Geektastic: Looked at their FAQs. Under “Why is the scheme closing?”:

“Following a review of the AA Smartfuel programme, a decision has been made that it will end on 31 January 2024. Until then, AA Smartfuel continues, and cardholders can keep earning AA Smartfuel discounts at all participating retailers including bp, GAS and Countdown. Over the past 12 years AA Smartfuel has issued $1 billion worth of fuel discounts to its cardholders.”

Am I the only person who thinks that entirely fails to answer why?!

 

 

 

I thought the same thing, a bit vague.

 

But hey Supermarkets and Fuel Companies teaming up again to provide better "value"....what could possibly be wrong with that....haha

rugrat
  #3127102 13-Sep-2023 13:48
I do the $15, 2000 points at countdown. It’s better then getting no rewards, if paying same prices.

 

I’d never use $15 off at BP as find most times their prices are the highest of all stations in Christchurch.

 

NPD has a self serve near me now, and when they have a special have had it be up to 30 cents a litre cheaper then other local ones, way better then chasing rewards. 

 

I question the money people have saved on AA petrol discounts, if the petrol is a higher price before discount then the discount is not fully money saved compared to buying else where.

 

The advantage of the countdown card is sometimes offer discounts off price only if member of program, and sometimes have point boosts. Have had boosts over 500 points, so not always a $2000 spend.

 

I’m lucky at moment as have around 100 litres on Z share. Brought it couple years ago so saving at todays prices. Unless good special at NPD or others will work through that over next three months.

 

My one card is on my AA card so wonder if will have to get new card for countdown.

 

Edit: I haven’t received countdown email so not sure what in there.

Yetti92

  #3127134 13-Sep-2023 14:32
rugrat:

 

I do the $15, 2000 points at countdown. It’s better then getting no rewards, if paying same prices.

 

I’d never use $15 off at BP as find most times their prices are the highest of all stations in Christchurch.

 

NPD has a self serve near me now, and when they have a special have had it be up to 30 cents a litre cheaper then other local ones, way better then chasing rewards. 

 

I question the money people have saved on AA petrol discounts, if the petrol is a higher price before discount then the discount is not fully money saved compared to buying else where.

 

The advantage of the countdown card is sometimes offer discounts off price only if member of program, and sometimes have point boosts. Have had boosts over 500 points, so not always a $2000 spend.

 

I’m lucky at moment as have around 100 litres on Z share. Brought it couple years ago so saving at todays prices. Unless good special at NPD or others will work through that over next three months.

 

My one card is on my AA card so wonder if will have to get new card for countdown.

 

Edit: I haven’t received countdown email so not sure what in there.

 

 

If you're buying fuel through BP then I would agree as they are also the most expensive everywhere I've been recently in the Upper North Island, along with Z even with their respective discount schemes. But my local servo is a GAS, they always keep the prices low, even lower than the nearby unmanned Gull by a cent or 2. They would often offer 15c off per litre randomly via email every few weekends with Smartfuel at GAS, which made it a better deal. 

MikeB4
  #3127138 13-Sep-2023 14:39
Gaspy gets the best discounts.

