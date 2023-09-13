I do the $15, 2000 points at countdown. It’s better then getting no rewards, if paying same prices.

I’d never use $15 off at BP as find most times their prices are the highest of all stations in Christchurch.

NPD has a self serve near me now, and when they have a special have had it be up to 30 cents a litre cheaper then other local ones, way better then chasing rewards.





I question the money people have saved on AA petrol discounts, if the petrol is a higher price before discount then the discount is not fully money saved compared to buying else where.

The advantage of the countdown card is sometimes offer discounts off price only if member of program, and sometimes have point boosts. Have had boosts over 500 points, so not always a $2000 spend.

I’m lucky at moment as have around 100 litres on Z share. Brought it couple years ago so saving at todays prices. Unless good special at NPD or others will work through that over next three months.

My one card is on my AA card so wonder if will have to get new card for countdown.

Edit: I haven’t received countdown email so not sure what in there.