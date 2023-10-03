Spotted a handful of Kia EV9's on the Auckland wharf while biking home from work today.





I was quite surprised to see them, as pricing was only announced a couple of weeks back.



I think there were three pre-production cars that toured the country after that. I would guess that this shipment are the first production car's, and will become dealer demo's, rather than be delivered to customers.



NZ pricing is:





Light

RWD single motor

$105,990 +ORC

Earth

AWD dual motor

$115,990 +ORC

GT-Line

AWD dual motor

$134,990 +ORC

Specs here:



https://kia.co.nz/vehicles/ev9/range-and-specifications/

Brochure here



https://kia.co.nz/assets/Uploads/KI0058-EV9-Brochure-AUG23-Portrait-FA.pdf

Summary:

It's Big. For the lower two specs, 5010mm long x 1980mm wide, on a 3100mm wheelbase. (for comparison a Landcruiser 300 is 4980 x 1980, on a 2850mm wheelbase).

7 seats (we don't get the 2nd row captain chairs setup that is offered overseas).

Light RWD has a 76.1kWh (nominal) battery, and 160kW RWD. 0-100km/h in 8.2sec

Both AWD trims have 99.8kWh (nominal), and 282.6kW AWD. 0-100 in 6.0sec. (overseas markets are advertising an online software upgrade to the AWD, which drops this time to 5.3sec)

All batteries Lithium-ion Polymer chemistry.

800V fast charging (around 240kW max). 10% - 80% charge time is 20mins for the standard range & 24mins for the Long range.

Very well appointed: Electro chromatic center & side mirrors (except GT-Line which gets camera's instead) Solar control glass Laminated front & rear windows Power front seats (GT-Line also has memory for driver) Drivers Aircell type powered lumber support Heated Frount seats (all trims, unlike the EV6), GT-Line gets 2nd row outer seats also Trippe Zone A/C Variable speed window motors LED lit vanity mirrors Power tailgate Heatpump with waste heat recycling. (all trims, again unlike the EV6) Frunk: 90L on RWD, 52L on AWD Big Suite of safety stuff Isofix & top tethers anchor points in both second and third row (Both are rare in the third row, especially isofix) Powered child safety lock Ventilated front seats (GT line gets ventilated 2nd row too) Remote folding second row Heated steering wheel 8 speaker audio (except GT-line which gets a branded 14 speaker setup) Apple carplay & android auto V2L Surround view monitor on AWD trims

Some specs are yet to be finalized for the NZ market: Range - 541km WLTP is mentioned a lot, but this is for the Long Range, 150kW (yes less power than the Standard range) RWD version that kia has opted not to offer here. I'm picking around 400km for the standard range RWD, and just shy of 500km for the AWD cars. Tare (overseas sources have 2625kg for the AWD) Payload (overseas sources have 640kg for the AWD) Tow rating (overseas sources have the AWD model at 2500kg braked, 750kg unbraked, 125kg max vertical load) Max Roof Load (overseas sources have 100kg)



Interesting to see the battery weight on the spec sheet. 463.3 kg for the standard range & 556.5 kg for the long range.

On trims, the Earth AWD will likely be the sweet spot for most buyers. Less than 10% higher price over the base model, and you get about 25% more range, AWD, heaps more power (282.6kW vs 160kW), and a few more features: - Wider tires & 20" rims, Reverse parking avoidance assist, Blind spot monitor, side parking sensors, 360 degree camera, painted bumper & door garnish, assume higher tow rating etc.

Quite different to the EV6 where the Air RWD Long range is the sweet spot.







Interesting that Kia have chosen not to offer the long range RWD here. If I had to guess I would say the $10k price gap from the SR RWD to the AWD LR was deemed too small to fit anouter model in. And a combination of being able to market a lower starting price with the Standard Range RWD, and the long range RWD being really slow for this pricepoint (9.4 seconds 0-100), lead them to drop this model for the small NZ market.





On Price, Yes this is an expensive car.



But it is in the price ballpark of the closest match ICE:



