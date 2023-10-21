Will the new speed cameras that record average speed result in a new boy racer game where kids stop and wait after the first camera, then go like a bat out of hell past the second? At least it should improve their maths skills.
Will the new speed cameras that record average speed result in a new boy racer game where kids stop and wait after the first camera, then go like a bat out of hell past the second? At least it should improve their maths skills.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
Dunno - does that happen anywhere else these type of cameras are installed?
Dratsab:
Dunno - does that happen anywhere else these type of cameras are installed?
Waterview tunnel
Rikkitic:
Will the new speed cameras that record average speed result in a new boy racer game where kids stop and wait after the first camera, then go like a bat out of hell past the second? At least it should improve their maths skills.
The camera might still be able to measure current speed, you'd have to do your excess speed somewhere in between.
"Safety" cameras.
No matter what system is used, there will always be idiots.
Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity - Robert J Hanlon
scuwp:
there will always be idiots.
An eternal truth, unfortunately.
Jarle Dahl Bergersen | https://keybase.io/jarledb - Referral Links: Tessie - Makes your Tesla smarter. Buying a Tesla? Get free extras by using my referral code.
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.