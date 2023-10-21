Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Rikkitic

Awrrr
17099 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#310458 21-Oct-2023 09:53
Will the new speed cameras that record average speed result in a new boy racer game where kids stop and wait after the first camera, then go like a bat out of hell past the second? At least it should improve their maths skills.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Dratsab
3922 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3150724 21-Oct-2023 10:24
Dunno - does that happen anywhere else these type of cameras are installed?

 
 
 
 

Linux
10190 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3150727 21-Oct-2023 10:32
Dratsab:

 

Dunno - does that happen anywhere else these type of cameras are installed?

 

 

Waterview tunnel

Bung
5366 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3150789 21-Oct-2023 13:00
Rikkitic:

 

Will the new speed cameras that record average speed result in a new boy racer game where kids stop and wait after the first camera, then go like a bat out of hell past the second? At least it should improve their maths skills.

 

 

The camera might still be able to measure current speed, you'd have to do your excess speed somewhere in between.



scuwp
3744 posts

Uber Geek


  #3150816 21-Oct-2023 15:22
"Safety" cameras.  

 

No matter what system is used, there will always be idiots.  




jarledb
Webhead
3099 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3150850 21-Oct-2023 18:17
scuwp:

 

there will always be idiots.  

 

 

An eternal truth, unfortunately.




