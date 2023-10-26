BlargHonk: vexxxboy: i wonder if it will get like the UK where insurance companies wont insure EV's or charge exorbitant premiums if you want insurance. Is that for all EVs, or just Teslas which are a PITA to repair?

Insurance companies just need to catch up. The biggest problem is due to less parts in EV's the main parts that could fail often are bigger parts that cost more per unit. Not talking about the battery but the motors etc also. Due to a lack of understanding insurance companies often write off EV's due to this. It is just plain stupid. Otherwise less goes wrong with any car and it is a myth that Teslas are a PITA to repair at-least in NZ (I've never had a bad experience with mine) plus they've opened up service mode and manuals to customers too in order to allow more self repairs.

My Tesla Model 3 Long Range is insured at $90k, $500 excess and zero excess on all glass (including the glass roof) through Star Insurance for $1700 as of the last renewal. I expect this to go up but will be dropping my agreed value too. Star Insurance also have "A new replacement vehicle for up to 3 years if it’s uneconomical to repair your vehicle" in their policy (see: https://starinsure.co.nz/prestige/ ) and believe it or not this worked out to be the 2nd or third cheapest option for me and picked it because of this. Star Insurance are great to deal with too with email queries being answered quickly + their phone support just being awesome. It also covers me for 2 track days per year if I wish to take my Tesla out on a track (never have however!).

Historically I had my cars insured via Vero but they rather silently dropped free glass cover which annoyed me plus also for an EV I'd much rather have an agreed value instead of market value.