I'm about to get an EV (MG4).
I've heard that some companies really sting for insurance. I'm with AA currently, but am happy to shop around.
Who do you use for Comprehensive insurance on your EV? What's it worth?
i wonder if it will get like the UK where insurance companies wont insure EV's or charge exorbitant premiums if you want insurance.
Just insured my 51KW MG4 with FMG - $975.
When I shopped around the rates ranged up to $1800 so defintely worth trying a few places.
As usual the cost does change a with excess levels and driver age/history so YMMV.
Congratulations - it's a nice car to drive and the range is definitely a step up from my old 24KW leaf.
Thanks. I wonder if FMG insures non-farmers?
We're getting the Excite 64. Looking forward to it.
They'll probably insure you, but at a higher rate if you are urban.
Will be more cars stolen from urban areas than rural, so more risk involved etc.
vexxxboy:
i wonder if it will get like the UK where insurance companies wont insure EV's or charge exorbitant premiums if you want insurance.
Is that for all EVs, or just Teslas which are a PITA to repair?
trig42:
Thanks. I wonder if FMG insures non-farmers?
We are not farmers - I live urban city, so worth asking.
We just have our Leaf insured with AMI, just added on to the policy with our other car, we also have house/contents etc with them. No hassle and no crazy fees.
Insurance companies just need to catch up. The biggest problem is due to less parts in EV's the main parts that could fail often are bigger parts that cost more per unit. Not talking about the battery but the motors etc also. Due to a lack of understanding insurance companies often write off EV's due to this. It is just plain stupid. Otherwise less goes wrong with any car and it is a myth that Teslas are a PITA to repair at-least in NZ (I've never had a bad experience with mine) plus they've opened up service mode and manuals to customers too in order to allow more self repairs.
My Tesla Model 3 Long Range is insured at $90k, $500 excess and zero excess on all glass (including the glass roof) through Star Insurance for $1700 as of the last renewal. I expect this to go up but will be dropping my agreed value too. Star Insurance also have "A new replacement vehicle for up to 3 years if it’s uneconomical to repair your vehicle" in their policy (see: https://starinsure.co.nz/prestige/ ) and believe it or not this worked out to be the 2nd or third cheapest option for me and picked it because of this. Star Insurance are great to deal with too with email queries being answered quickly + their phone support just being awesome. It also covers me for 2 track days per year if I wish to take my Tesla out on a track (never have however!).
Historically I had my cars insured via Vero but they rather silently dropped free glass cover which annoyed me plus also for an EV I'd much rather have an agreed value instead of market value.
AA just quoted me just under $1000, not bad. Was expecting much higher.
Will call FMG as well.
Thanks for everyone's input thus far.
I have an EV motorscooter so not exactly directly comparable, but happily insured with MAS - last time I shopped around, they were price comparable but are just fantastic to deal with. I've had a quick look at their online quoting tool and both Teslas and MGs are an option there: https://www.mas.co.nz/insurance/motor-vehicle-insurance/
When I initially spoke to them about insurance for my bike, they said that they would not be able to insure EVs with really low numbers - wasn't direct cost or difficulty of repairs, rather concerns about the availability of repair expertise. My scooter is available NZ new and has a local authorised service agent so they were fine insuring me. But clearly I am not an expert in this area and just relaying what I remember.
Other than the risk being shared, such is the insurance and reinsurance industry, it's apparently that for an E.V they're being very conservative as to the cost of repairs - which can be enormous given there's not a well established parts industry like there is yet / spares are coming out of very few plants and are hard to get, so longer time to repair anything minor and more rental car costs if the policy allows for that.
There are also supposedly more issues with the "fancier" cars that have lots of cameras / sensors as these are expensive. Then if there's any indication of crash damage to a battery pack, the whole car is written off.
most of them. eg the cheapest MG model went from 500 up to 700 pounds a year, but Teslas are the worst 800 to 1300 pounds a year increase. Experts have previously warned electric vehicles are being written off after minor bumps because of the cost and complexity of fixing their batteries. there is no test to find out if the battery cells are damaged.
AA insurance for a 2015 Nissan Leaf cost me less than $900pa
That's cheap. I'm about to start shopping around for all my insurances as my current insurer is hiking everything like crazy. Was going to start today but other things cropped up. For comprehensive cover on my MG ZS EV I'm currently paying 172.33/mth so $2068/pa. I was paying about $58/mth less than that but some a-hole in a carpark put a big dent in one of my doors which has taken my no claims bonus away. In hindsight, given that I already paid $500 excess, I shouldn't have claimed as it would only have been about another $400 for the entire job, and an extra $58/mth over 12 months would weigh in at $696.
@trig42 - congrats on you're upcoming purchase, it's a very nice looking vehicle!