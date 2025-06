huckster: No doubt there's a thread somewhere about Snapper (Infratil?) and Thales. My dodgy memory was that it was down to where the customer's money got stored before it was used. I'm sure it will all be fine.

There was a second problem too, that Infratil as parent of both NZ Bus and Snapper would have access to transit usage data of competitors, so NZ Bus could potentially use it to stitch up profitable routes. That one was practically insurmountable.

Of course yes the float was a big concern too - Auckland Transport was not particularly keen on KSCC and Snapper controlling the millions of dollars when they could.