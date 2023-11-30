The Tesla Model Y and I gather the Model 3 certainly have an FM radio.

They don't have AM, because as noted above, there are logistical issues with trying to make AM radio work without excessive interference that the EV platform creates with that frequency.

I read somewhere that trying to get AM radio to work acceptably in an EV, requires larger external aerials and these cause wind drag - something EV builders really don't like.

I gather very few EV's are likely to have an AM radio.

I can't actually recall the last time I listened to anything on AM radio - even to my hearing impaired ears, it sounds flat and muffled compared to FM.

I also find that I use streaming when I am in the car - even with 'FM stations' - the main reason is that I can keep driving without losing reception.

(Brian FM Nelson works fine in Auckland!)

I know AM radio can cover much larger distances so it would be a logical solution for emergency broadcasts - but fewer and fewer households even have any sort of radio these days.