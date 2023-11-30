I've been watching the Fully Charged channel on YouTube lately. One thing I found interesting is that quite a few of the entry-level models are going down the path of not having an entertainment console in the car at all, as a cost-saving measure. Instead they just offer a mobile phone cradle, connectivity and speakers. The one thing missing from this setup is the AM/FM radio, and considering how many of the radio listener base are drivers, this makes me wonder - are EVs going to bring along the death of the radio?