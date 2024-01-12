Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)A win for PPF (Paint Protection Film)
2kadmin

20 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#311408 12-Jan-2024 15:04
Send private message quote this post

I must admit I am shocked PPF as worked as well as it has.


My less-than-a-month-old car had a run-in with something, large enough to leave a dent along with a pretty nasty mark on the centre of the bonnet, the annoying kind that draws your eye the moment you look at a car..


It's still really expensive, but on the basis that I would have certainly booked this in to get repaired, it's just contributed $900 to the cost of PPF installation. Replacement film was $400 dent removal $200, and the cost of a panel beater repair would be $1500 based on the last time I had a panel about this size repaired.


The Before 😡



 



 


 


PPF removal confirming no paint damage



 


Paintless dent removal completed and film replaced. 😀



 

Create new topic
timmmay
19668 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3181169 12-Jan-2024 15:52
Send private message quote this post

What does "PPF" stand for? Protective (something) Film? I can see what you mean, but it would be useful to know. Might be good to edit your title / post as well.

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
Jvipers2
62 posts

Master Geek


  #3181170 12-Jan-2024 15:57
Send private message quote this post

Interesting...this could be worthy investment to keep the vehicle looking good longer

mattwnz
19405 posts

Uber Geek


  #3181171 12-Jan-2024 15:57
Send private message quote this post

Google brings up Paint Protection film. Possibly a good idea for a bonnet for stone chips etc. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38

Fitbit Charge 6 Review
Posted 27-Nov-2023 16:21

Cisco Launches New Research Highlighting Gap in Preparedness for AI
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 