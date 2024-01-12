I must admit I am shocked PPF as worked as well as it has.

My less-than-a-month-old car had a run-in with something, large enough to leave a dent along with a pretty nasty mark on the centre of the bonnet, the annoying kind that draws your eye the moment you look at a car..

It's still really expensive, but on the basis that I would have certainly booked this in to get repaired, it's just contributed $900 to the cost of PPF installation. Replacement film was $400 dent removal $200, and the cost of a panel beater repair would be $1500 based on the last time I had a panel about this size repaired.

The Before 😡

PPF removal confirming no paint damage

Paintless dent removal completed and film replaced. 😀