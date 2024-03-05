https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/sc/make-a-submission/document/54SCTIN_SCF_60F18385-F31E-4C3E-1DBA-08DC38A90C66/road-user-charges-light-electric-ruc-vehicles-amendment
Published today, closing Thursday, which I understand is an abnormally short consultation period.
Bill itself doesn't seem referenced in the above link, but can be found here:
https://legislation.govt.nz/bill/government/2024/0025/latest/whole.html#LMS939741
This is people opportunity to submit their opinion directly, on a topic there has been a lot of discussion. (regardless if you support, oppose, or want to suggest changes)