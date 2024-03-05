michaelmurfy: Cheers! I've also passed it onto a few people. This is a super short consultation period and seems like another thing they want to get "rushed in".

I think it is somewhat fair for the government to rush this one. It's either that or go against their campaign promises and add another small extension to the EV RUC exemption to allow the process not to be rushed.

Ideally the decision between kicking the can down the road with another extension, or legislation to allow for the transition of EV's into the RUC system should have been made at least 9 months ago, allowing time for long consultation periods etc. But of course the election etc.



(not trying to place blame here, elections get in the way of law making regardless of who is in power)