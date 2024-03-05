Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Transport (cars, bikes and boats) Public consultation on the EV RUC bill now open. Closes 12pm Thursday, 07 March 2024.
Scott3

4019 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2800

Lifetime subscriber

#311993 5-Mar-2024 23:10
https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/sc/make-a-submission/document/54SCTIN_SCF_60F18385-F31E-4C3E-1DBA-08DC38A90C66/road-user-charges-light-electric-ruc-vehicles-amendment

 

Published today, closing Thursday, which I understand is an abnormally short consultation period.

 

 

 

Bill itself doesn't seem referenced in the above link, but can be found here:

https://legislation.govt.nz/bill/government/2024/0025/latest/whole.html#LMS939741

 

 

 

This is people opportunity to submit their opinion directly, on a topic there has been a lot of discussion. (regardless if you support, oppose, or want to suggest changes)

michaelmurfy
meow
13364 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 10359

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3203530 5-Mar-2024 23:20
Cheers! I've also passed it onto a few people. This is a super short consultation period and seems like another thing they want to get "rushed in".




Scott3

4019 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2800

Lifetime subscriber

  #3203532 5-Mar-2024 23:25
Some new content in the bill we haven't seen before.


The rational for exempting electric motorbikes:

 

 

 

Plan to also exempt electric ATV's (for consistency with diesel ATV's):

 

 

 

 

Rational for changing existing legislation to PHEV's can't claim back petrol tax:

saf

saf
172 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 391

ID Verified
Trusted
Vetta Group
Subscriber

  #3203533 5-Mar-2024 23:30
Published: 5 March

 

Closing: 7 March

 

Regardless of what side of the fence anyone is on with this topic, I think we can all agree that is a pathetic and unjustifiably short window for submissions.




Scott3

4019 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2800

Lifetime subscriber

  #3203534 5-Mar-2024 23:36
michaelmurfy:

 

Cheers! I've also passed it onto a few people. This is a super short consultation period and seems like another thing they want to get "rushed in".

 

 

 

 

I think it is somewhat fair for the government to rush this one. It's either that or go against their campaign promises and add another small extension to the EV RUC exemption to allow the process not to be rushed.

 

Ideally the decision between kicking the can down the road with another extension, or legislation to allow for the transition of EV's into the RUC system should have been made at least 9 months ago, allowing time for long consultation periods etc. But of course the election etc.

(not trying to place blame here, elections get in the way of law making regardless of who is in power)

michaelmurfy
meow
13364 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 10359

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3203537 5-Mar-2024 23:50
Submitted. Feel free to post or remix this if anyone needs an example:

 

The proposed rate of $76 for every 1000km for electric vehicles is highly unsuitable when compared to the costs incurred by petrol vehicles. Petrol vehicle owners pay a fuel excise of 70 cents for every litre, and considering the fuel efficiency of modern cars is about 5 litres per 100km, this results in a tax of $35 per 1000km based on a petrol price of $2.79 per litre. This is significantly lower than the electric vehicle rate of $76 per 1000km.

To ensure electric vehicles are not disadvantaged, it's crucial to either increase the fuel excise tax for petrol vehicles or reduce the Road User Charges (RUC) for zero-emission vehicles to align with or be lower than what is effectively paid by petrol vehicles.

 

Looks like it has been shared to the majority of EV groups out there along with examples so hopefully they get a few submissions.




Gwilson
136 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 42


  #3203561 6-Mar-2024 06:46
Submitted.  They don't make it easy, ridiculous timeframe for consultation, google captcha rejected 3 attempts before finally working.

 

I guess they do not want to deal with any submissions. 

boosacnoodle
970 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 620


  #3203570 6-Mar-2024 07:25
When it’s next election time: “We consulted the public on those changes”.

 
 
 
 

Batman
Mad Scientist
29825 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 6089

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3203581 6-Mar-2024 07:51
very light EV like e-bikes?

throbb
675 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 167


  #3203586 6-Mar-2024 08:27
michaelmurfy:

 

Submitted. Feel free to post or remix this if anyone needs an example:

 

The proposed rate of $76 for every 1000km for electric vehicles is highly unsuitable when compared to the costs incurred by petrol vehicles. Petrol vehicle owners pay a fuel excise of 70 cents for every litre, and considering the fuel efficiency of modern cars is about 5 litres per 100km, this results in a tax of $35 per 1000km based on a petrol price of $2.79 per litre. This is significantly lower than the electric vehicle rate of $76 per 1000km.

To ensure electric vehicles are not disadvantaged, it's crucial to either increase the fuel excise tax for petrol vehicles or reduce the Road User Charges (RUC) for zero-emission vehicles to align with or be lower than what is effectively paid by petrol vehicles.

 

Looks like it has been shared to the majority of EV groups out there along with examples so hopefully they get a few submissions.

 

 

 

 

Which petrol cars are getting 5l/100km? From what I can find, average real world is closer to 9l/100km.

ockel
2031 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 545


  #3203609 6-Mar-2024 09:29

Interesting to see in the RIS that a partial RUC rate for PHEV's was already planned for by the previous Govt.  And that the refund's for PHEV's was only until legislation on partial rates was passed (Nov 24).  I did not realise that.

 

From https://www.transport.govt.nz//assets/Uploads/EV-RUC-redacted-for-web.pdf

 

The previous government agreed to mitigate this by amending the Road User
Charges Act 2012 (the RUC Act) to allow for the establishment of a partial rate for
PHEVs (likely between $50-$60 per 1000km). If you agree to progress a partial rate,
the standard legislative timeframe would see it enacted in November 2024. The table
below provides an indicative process and timeframe for passing that Bill.

michaelmurfy
meow
13364 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 10359

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3203610 6-Mar-2024 09:31
throbb: Which petrol cars are getting 5l/100km? From what I can find, average real world is closer to 9l/100km.

 

My old Suzuki Swift was one of them. The likes of the Toyota Aqua Hybrid, Mazda 2, Suzuki Ignis, BMW X1 iDrive just to list a few from memory. All comparable to a Nissan Leaf but the difference is the Leaf is not a 3.5T truck.

 

Let's keep this discussion out of it though as there is a perfectly suitable thread for that where the same debates have also been bought up by the same people...




wellygary
8399 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4746


  #3203667 6-Mar-2024 10:06
Batman:

 

very light EV like e-bikes?

 

 

No,  not electric pedal bikes,

 

it's for E-scooters and the like, 

 

Things like Chinese E-mopeds all the way through to things like the streetdog and UBCo's

 

 

 

 

PolicyGuy
1736 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1599

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3203669 6-Mar-2024 10:10
Submitted.
I didn't have to pass a Captcha test? 😀

 

throbb:
Which petrol cars are getting 5l/100km? From what I can find, average real world is closer to 9l/100km

 

My current car (Honda Jazz/Fit Hybrid) usually runs 4.5 to 4.7l/100km. On a full tank to full tank fuel cycle, it has never used more than 4.9l/100km.
My previous two cars (Mazda 2 / Demio ICE) were much thirstier, using 6.4 to 6.8l/100km, never more than 7l/100km.
The last time I had a car (a Subaru Legacy) which used as much as 9l/100km would have been more than twenty years ago.

Scott3

4019 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2800

Lifetime subscriber

  #3203670 6-Mar-2024 10:19
Batman:

 

very light EV like e-bikes?

 

 

 

 

Sub 300W e-bikes, sub 300W e-scooters etc. are declared not to be motor vehicles, so wouldn't pick up RUC regardless of this change.

 

This is more for stuff like this:

LiveWire One electric motorcycle makes its debut, but don't call it a Harley - CNET

 

 

 

It would also cover electric light quadracycles, in the event that laws were changed to make them legal on NZ roads:

 

Renault Twizy - Wikipedia

richms
28336 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 9324

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3203757 6-Mar-2024 12:52
I have submitted that they should delete the label requirements because it is pointless hassle.




