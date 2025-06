Have any of the fine folk here had any dealings with or know folks that have had dealings with Milner Mobility. They are located in Mount Wellington, Auckland. I am looking to buy a vehicle that has a powered rear ramp and adaption inside the vehicle for accommodating a mobility scooter or electric wheelchair.

I would love to get some feed back regarding this companies reputation and quality of their vehicles.

https://milnermobility.co.nz/

Thanks in advance