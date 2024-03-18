wife has a question, she is driving a Kia / Hyundai EV in Christchurch
ABRP seems to think you can charge at a Tesla supercharger in Chch - is that correct?
also how to search easily for a fast charger?
when i search on google it gives me hundreds of charger but when you click on them most of them are AC 22kW !
apparently the kia / hyundai can do over 200kW
RunningMan:
Yes.
https://www.tesla.com/en_nz/support/non-tesla-supercharging
thanks.
do you know if Tesla non superchargers can be used?
i see there are some Tesla non superchargers that is 125kW which is faster than the petrol station 75kW and faster than chargenet 50kW
According to the tesla page and charging map. Yes. As long as it has CCS
https://www.tesla.com/en_nz/support/non-tesla-supercharging
Only 2 locations when you drill them down however
"This Supercharger is Open to Tesla and Other EVs with CCS compatibility"
/edit beaten. There is a map there where you go show me chargers, and de-select all but super charger
Yes. The Christchurch site was in the initial batch of NZ superchargers which were opened up to other brands.
https://www.drivencarguide.co.nz/news/tesla-to-open-up-nz-supercharger-network-to-non-tesla-evs/
Note (as per the course with EV charging), one would need to get the tesla app to activate the charger.
Also tesla cords are often short, so can require interesting parking to get them to reach.
Batman:
Just use plugshare and filter for CCS2 connector. https://www.plugshare.com/
Also tesla cords are often short, so can require interesting parking to get them to reach.
I did chuckle that the official guide says ignore white lines and park where it won't impact others also ignoring white lines. Just not sideways
RunningMan:
that's great, also just found that thanks
Batman:
The tesla supercharger in NZ are 400v max, which means the internal boost converter to charge the 800v kia / hyundai system is a bottleneck. Still should get around 100kW though, which is impressive despite being half of the car's maximum.
There's a phone app for plugshare too. Again, you can save the filter settings for the plug type(s) that suit your car so it only shows relevant ones. Only caveat it is crowd sourced info so occasionally you get something outdated - just check the recent checkin comments if you are going somewhere you are not familar with.
So you shouldn’t need to use the Tesla Superchargers as they’re about $1 per kWh for non-Teslas.
I actually found I used Z Energy a whole lot on my last trip because they’re 69c/kWh followed by Tesla. But BP, Chargenet and Meridian Zero are others to have in your collection. If you have an Android phone you can grab the serial number from a Chargenet fob (it’s not the one written on the fob) and apply this to Z, BP and others so you only need a single fob.
Tesla website is super stupid...
"Telsla branded sites" - can be found here;
List of chargers located at hotels/resturants/cafes etc (or anywhere hosting an actual tesla branded charger)
https://www.tesla.com/en_nz/findus/list/chargers/New+Zealand
List of chargers located in "carparks" or similar (note the new hornby one isnt listed as Christchurch, but rather "hornby")
https://www.tesla.com/en_nz/findus/list/superchargers/New+Zealand
michaelmurfy:
I am interested to read your use of the ChargeNet fob at Z. I also have found Z a good place to charge so would like to do as you have done with registering the fob on Z.
I don't have Android phone but an iPhone and wonder if there is some way for me to find the serial number you refer to. The number on the fob and also found in my ChargeNet app do not work as you note.
Scott3:
For maximum speed, You want the Chargenet Hypercharger at Raewood Fresh.
The tesla supercharger in NZ are 400v max, which means the internal boost converter to charge the 800v kia / hyundai system is a bottleneck. Still should get around 100kW though, which is impressive despite being half of the car's maximum.
thanks.
where are the fast chargers located between Christchurch and Dunedin if anyone knows?
i think i mentioned when i put into google it doesn't tell you the speed, it clogs up with tonnes of 22, 50 and 75kW chargers and i can't find the faster one.
*edit oh - yes i recall now. plug share
but perhaps someone can still give my wife a hint
ok i will give her all these apps to trawl ... sorry not sure what a chargenet Fob is. is that something you buy?