michaelmurfy: So you shouldn’t need to use the Tesla Superchargers as they’re about $1 per kWh for non-Teslas.



I actually found I used Z Energy a whole lot on my last trip because they’re 69c/kWh followed by Tesla. But BP, Chargenet and Meridian Zero are others to have in your collection. If you have an Android phone you can grab the serial number from a Chargenet fob (it’s not the one written on the fob) and apply this to Z, BP and others so you only need a single fob.

I am interested to read your use of the ChargeNet fob at Z. I also have found Z a good place to charge so would like to do as you have done with registering the fob on Z.

I don't have Android phone but an iPhone and wonder if there is some way for me to find the serial number you refer to. The number on the fob and also found in my ChargeNet app do not work as you note.