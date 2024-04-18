Doing a proactive post about this because I know it can be helpful to hear about other's experience with tech. Maybe someone searching for this in the future will find it helpful.

I bought a Carlinkit 5.0 Wireless Apple Carplay/Android Auto adaptor. There are reviews on Youtube which you can check out, but here's a local view.

This particular unit came from Trademe, and cost $130 plus shipping. The seller was great, and it arrived 24 hours after purchase. Very pleased.

The device itself is pretty small - less than the size of a pack of playing cards. It's simplicity itself to install - just plug in the supplied cable, either USB-C --> USB-C or USB-C --> USB A. My headunit (Mitsubishi) connected after a few seconds. I went into bluetooth on my phone and connected to the new device. It took about 25 seconds to establish a connection, and then it was done.

In practice, I find it is ready to go in 30 seconds after turning on the car. It automatically re-connects to my phone via bluetooth. The load time sounds like a lot but I have found it less noticeable on a day-to-day basis. By the time I've put my seat belt on and backed the car out of the garage, the unit is up and running and I don't really notice that load-up time.

The reviews I read said that wireless Carplay was laggy when in use (though the 5.0 unit is apparently less laggy than other units or previous versions). It's true there is some lag, but I wouldn't say that it's terrible. Pushing pause or play or skipping a track adds maybe a second. But the convenience of not having to plug in the phone each time and being able to keep my phone tucked away in my pocket or in the centre console is more than worth the delay.

In short, this is a big improvement over the wired Carplay experience for me. While it's early days, I have absolutely no regrets with this purchase.