Forums Transport (cars, bikes and boats) "Review" - Carlinkit 5.0 Wireless Apple Carplay
Lizard1977

2034 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#312455 18-Apr-2024 10:51
Send private message

Doing a proactive post about this because I know it can be helpful to hear about other's experience with tech.  Maybe someone searching for this in the future will find it helpful.

 

I bought a Carlinkit 5.0 Wireless Apple Carplay/Android Auto adaptor.  There are reviews on Youtube which you can check out, but here's a local view.

 

This particular unit came from Trademe, and cost $130 plus shipping.  The seller was great, and it arrived 24 hours after purchase. Very pleased.

 

The device itself is pretty small - less than the size of a pack of playing cards.  It's simplicity itself to install - just plug in the supplied cable, either USB-C --> USB-C or USB-C --> USB A. My headunit (Mitsubishi) connected after a few seconds.  I went into bluetooth on my phone and connected to the new device.  It took about 25 seconds to establish a connection, and then it was done.

 

In practice, I find it is ready to go in 30 seconds after turning on the car.  It automatically re-connects to my phone via bluetooth.  The load time sounds like a lot but I have found it less noticeable on a day-to-day basis.  By the time I've put my seat belt on and backed the car out of the garage, the unit is up and running and I don't really notice that load-up time.

 

The reviews I read said that wireless Carplay was laggy when in use (though the 5.0 unit is apparently less laggy than other units or previous versions).  It's true there is some lag, but I wouldn't say that it's terrible.  Pushing pause or play or skipping a track adds maybe a second.  But the convenience of not having to plug in the phone each time and being able to keep my phone tucked away in my pocket or in the centre console is more than worth the delay.

 

In short, this is a big improvement over the wired Carplay experience for me.  While it's early days, I have absolutely no regrets with this purchase.

 1 | 2
gehenna
8428 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3219866 18-Apr-2024 12:50
Send private message

Nice.  I use AAWireless for android auto but it also supports Carplay now.  Plenty of options for these devices now from usb stick form factor, to cabled dongle form factor, individual devices for AA and Carplay, and combined devices for both.  It's a good situation for consumers, but ideally car and head unit manufacturers up their game so the after-market devices aren't necessary.  Unlikely though. 

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
alasta
6662 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3219891 18-Apr-2024 14:16
Send private message

Thanks for taking the time to share your experience. It sounds like a great product.

 

I am using an Ottocast and it also works well. Unfortunately my car's crappy entertainment system randomly locks it out every few weeks but it's just a matter of changing a setting to get it working again. 

networkn
Networkn
32138 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3219909 18-Apr-2024 15:37
Send private message

My wife would love a touch Android Auto Upgrade to her 2016 Audi. We also have the AAWireless but find it awfully unreliable. 

 

I found a place in NZ selling touch screen Android Auto Wireless devices, but without removing the built in screen, I am unsure how it would work.

 

 



Senecio
2660 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3219919 18-Apr-2024 16:37
Send private message

I tried an ealier version, CarLink 3.0 I think. Perhaps I had a dodgy unit but mine had a lag in Apple and Google maps. On the screen it would show where my car was 10-15 seconds ealier. I kept missing turns at intersections as the screen would say turn left in 200m but i had already passed that street. In the end I ditched it and went back to wired CarPlay.

geocom
593 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3219938 18-Apr-2024 17:53
Send private message

networkn:

 

My wife would love a touch Android Auto Upgrade to her 2016 Audi. We also have the AAWireless but find it awfully unreliable. 

 

I found a place in NZ selling touch screen Android Auto Wireless devices, but without removing the built in screen, I am unsure how it would work.

 

 

Have found AAwireless to be rock solid until recently however but its not a AAWireless issue in my case. There are quite a few wireless android auto bugs at the moment in Android 14 a Dec update(assuming pixels) and Samsung after Android 14 in general https://support.google.com/androidauto/thread/97890637/android-auto-known-issues-updated-4-13-2024?hl=en&sjid=5232479627925660556-AP

 

So I have gone back to wired for now but if you are having issues and fit those criteria chances are more its one of those bugs that that google/sumsung need to fix rather than an issue with the wireless adapter.

 

If not leading cause of issues is the Wi-Fi congestion. There is a option to change the channel used and I also believe that using a DFS channels may cause issues when they get told to change channels.




Geoff E

gehenna
8428 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3220193 19-Apr-2024 09:38
Send private message

Agree, solid for me too.  It was replaced by their great support the one time it wasn't solid.  I think they've resolved the issue with its production, but the wireless chip they used in early iterations had a high failure rate.  The first one I had was the crowdfunded version.  The replacement for that has been exceptional.

lchiu7
6459 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3220373 19-Apr-2024 16:54
Send private message

It's good to know. My Atto3 has wireless AA and that works seamlessly with the phone connecting as soon as the car is started. But Car play is only wired so my wife never uses it as she is not going to plug in her phone every time.

 

 

 

I wonder what happens if I have a the Carplay device and wireless AA built in - which will one connect first if we are both in the car?



Dingbatt
6733 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3220390 19-Apr-2024 17:33
Send private message

I was just watching a YouTube video by Sky Perspective where he had Carlinkit running in his BYD Seal. Interestingly he had it running through a wired connection as an Apple CarPlay connection. He effectively had the ability to run the Android based Carlinkit as well as wireless Android Auto and the BYD OS. So he had some apps running that weren’t available on either AA or BYD and had all three accessible on the 15” centre display. He had also paired a Bluetooth keyboard, so could sit in his car and do office work.

 

Maybe a bit of tech overkill but it interested me that he could then get things like YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, etc videos playing on the big display (with the obligatory warning about only viewing videos when parked). Just like a Tesla, having something to watch on a decent size screen while waiting in your car, is appealing.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

allan
2030 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3220404 19-Apr-2024 18:47
Send private message

I've been using an Ottocast A2AIR Pro for wireless Android Auto for the last three months - and am very happy with it. I bought after a friend was raving about his Ottocast (unsure of model) for Carplay.

I've found it a little slow to start up - around 45 seconds - but once running it is very solid with no noticible lag.

lchiu7
6459 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3220424 19-Apr-2024 20:12
Send private message

Dingbatt:

 

.. me that he could then get things like YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, etc videos playing on the big display (with the obligatory warning about only viewing videos when parked). Just like a Tesla, having something to watch on a decent size screen while waiting in your car, is appealing.

 

 

 

 

The ATTO3 display runs a version of Android. So you can sideload apps on it. I myself have sideloaded Netflix, Youtube. Prime and Firefox. I sideloaded Firefox since I can then access my home Plex server and watch my own video content.

 

It's very useful as it passes the time while parked and waiting. I normally tether my phone for data even though there is a SIM in the car.

Distorter
219 posts

Master Geek


  #3258245 10-Jul-2024 19:58
Send private message

How are people using data with these units? Have you got separate sim cards for the units? Hot spoting from your phone or does it do the Bluetooth internet connection?

Sorry for the bump but have been looking at these and getting a second sim would be a bit of a pain.

Had an old school Android unit in an older car that did a bluetooth internet connection and that was perfect. Hoping these are the same.

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8211 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3258246 10-Jul-2024 20:07
Send private message

That's all done with your phone. Bluetooth or wifi to the wireless AA/AC unit (depending on the unit). No additional SIM required.




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.

Jase2985
13407 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3258248 10-Jul-2024 20:21
Send private message

Stu: That's all done with your phone. Bluetooth or wifi to the wireless AA/AC unit (depending on the unit). No additional SIM required.

 

 

 

yep, the phone does everything, the adapter is just a wireless to wired bridge to the headunit. 

alasta
6662 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3258249 10-Jul-2024 20:28
Send private message

Does anyone else find that there is noticeable latency when making phone calls with wireless Carplay?

Distorter
219 posts

Master Geek


  #3258251 10-Jul-2024 20:38
Send private message

Jase2985:

Stu: That's all done with your phone. Bluetooth or wifi to the wireless AA/AC unit (depending on the unit). No additional SIM required.


 


yep, the phone does everything, the adapter is just a wireless to wired bridge to the headunit. 



Aren't these units just a mini phone that is projected? They run Android within the unit?

Your phone is just the controller?

I have AA wireless but wanted to move to one of these units to relieve my phone battery. Android Auto hits my battery pretty hard.

Edit: Sorry just realised I hijacked this thread and I'm talking about a completely different unit.

My bad ignore me. Was referring to the Carlinkit all in one units.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





