Wheelbarrow01

Personally, I believe the fire levy for vehicles (which also funds motor accident rescues) should be paid via a fee incorporated into registration labels. My research reveals that an estimated 7-10% of the fleet (up to 450,000 registered vehicles) in NZ are uninsured (Source: https://www.transport.govt.nz/assets/Uploads/Report/AnnualFleetStatistics.pdf )

That is an awful lot of people who don't pay the levy but still get all the benefits of it. If the fire service levy were to be recovered via vehicle registration fees instead of via the collection of insurance premiums, some vehicle owners would not be able to legally dodge paying for the fire levy as they do today. So long as a vehicle is registered/licensed, the levy would always be paid. Any unlicensed vehicles should not be on the road anyway. If an unlicensed vehicle is involved in a fire or requires accident rescue on-road, the owner (or their insurer) should be liable for actual fire/rescue costs (in much the same way that they are responsible for the cost of roadway/pole/guard rail damage today).

Shifting the collection of the levy to be via registration fees is a far more equitable solution for all. Anyone not paying registration fees is already liable for fines from Police and local authorities, so there is an existing enforcement regime in place to ensure a higher rate of compliance.

Remitting the fire levy via registration fees also has another benefit - with an estimated 450,000 additional uninsured vehicles forced to pay the levy, the actual percentage increase of the levy itself may not have to be so high as that proposed, as the total amount remitted would come from a larger pool of vehicles.

The above is essentially the feedback I have submitted. I did the math and the levy on my home/contents would drop slightly, however the levy I pay through vehicle insurance policies will quadruple. Not so bad if you only own a single insured vehicle, however I have 7 insured vehicles so the levy I pay will rise from $66.71 to $280.84. If the levy were funded via registration, that rise would potentially not be so steep because:

A. The required levy rise would potentially be less due to a larger pool of registered vehicles paying the levy;

B. Five of my vehicles are hobby, special interest or seasonal vehicles, so they are not continuously registered. This seems equitable as I would not expect to require FENZ fire or rescue services for vehicles locked in my garage. Even if they spontaneously burst into flames while parked at home, then the levy on my home & contents policies pay for that...