Wheelbarrow01

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has started public consultation on their proposed levies for the period 1 July 2026 – 30 June 2029. Consultation closes at 5pm on 17 May 2024. Fire and Emergency is funded almost entirely through levies on home, contents, non-residential and vehicle insurance policies.
The proposed levy details are as follows:
The levy on motor vehicle insurance will rise from $9.53 to $40.12 per year. Third Party Only policies (where the levy is currently not applied) will be captured by the proposed change - so ALL insured vehicles (comprehensive, 3rd party only, 3rd party fire & theft policies) will be required to pay the new levy.
Residential Home Policies - rate change FROM 11.95 cents per $100 insured, capped at $100,000 TO 1.85 cents per $100 insured, capped at $625,000.
Contents Policies - rate change FROM 11.95 cents per $100 insured, capped at $20,000 TO 1.85 cents per $100 insured, capped at $75,000.
Non-Residential Building Policies - rate change FROM 11.95 cents per $100 insured, uncapped TO 11.51 cents per $100 insured, uncapped.
Have your say: https://consultation.fireandemergency.nz/