I'm no expert, but it could be true - many modern cars have a battery management system that controls charging etc, and if yours is spec'd as an AGM, then the BMS will treat it as an AGM and charge accordingly, which could ruin a non AGM battery in short order. Alternately, the BMS may detect that you aren't using an AGM battery as prescribed, and then throw up an error code along with accompanying charging issues.

Yes I know AGM batteries are expensive (in fact all batteries in NZ are crazy prices compared to what people pay in say the USA), but one good thing about permanently coding out stop/start on your car is that your AGM battery should last a very long time due to much less strain being put on it.

My VW Touareg doesn't have stop/start, yet frustratingly it is still spec'd with an AGM battery (no doubt due to having electric everything!). The dealer wanted around $1200 for a new one, but I managed to find one from a non-dealer mechanic for around $700. Then a mate who also has a Touareg got one for himself for $350 direct from the distributor. Talk about a markup Mr Dealer!!