Transport (cars, bikes and boats)AGM vs standard battery
rookie65

#312814 19-May-2024 21:51
I have a car that has stop/start as standard. I am able to disable this permanently with a scan tool. Am I then able to use a normal SLA battery?. I have heard that it may not last long as the charging system designed for AGM batteries may overcharge a normal SLA. Is this correct?

Wheelbarrow01
  #3232561 19-May-2024 22:43
I'm no expert, but it could be true - many modern cars have a battery management system that controls charging etc, and if yours is spec'd as an AGM, then the BMS will treat it as an AGM and charge accordingly, which could ruin a non AGM battery in short order. Alternately, the BMS may detect that you aren't using an AGM battery as prescribed, and then throw up an error code along with accompanying charging issues.

 

Yes I know AGM batteries are expensive (in fact all batteries in NZ are crazy prices compared to what people pay in say the USA), but one good thing about permanently coding out stop/start on your car is that your AGM battery should last a very long time due to much less strain being put on it.

 

My VW Touareg doesn't have stop/start, yet frustratingly it is still spec'd with an AGM battery (no doubt due to having electric everything!). The dealer wanted around $1200 for a new one, but I managed to find one from a non-dealer mechanic for around $700. Then a mate who also has a Touareg got one for himself for $350 direct from the distributor. Talk about a markup Mr Dealer!!

 
 
 
 

OldGeek
  #3232590 20-May-2024 10:18
Slightly off-topic but if prices are that high consider this: Number Plate Search - The Battery Cell Online.  I have a Mazda CX5 diesel with SS and the recommended battery is circa $400.




Wheelbarrow01
  #3232596 20-May-2024 10:37
OldGeek:

 

Slightly off-topic but if prices are that high consider this: Number Plate Search - The Battery Cell Online.  I have a Mazda CX5 diesel with SS and the recommended battery is circa $400.

 

 

Interesting - thanks for the link. My Touareg came out at $842 + gst ($968). Less than the dealer but still a couple of hundred more than I ended up paying.



johno1234
  #3232606 20-May-2024 12:27
I researched this for my Touareg - couldn't find a yes on anyone defeating the functionally with a remap/retune/reprogram ECU service.  I just automatically press the disable button now. 

tweake
  #3232666 20-May-2024 13:24
have a hunt around, there is some battery makers who make a hybrid agm battery that you can use.

 

also check if its one of those that you have to input the change of battery and load in the battery specs.

rookie65

  #3232728 20-May-2024 15:54
Reply to a question I asked on the Century battery website.

Unfortunately, even with the start-stop function disabled,
the alternator will still charge too quickly for a calcium battery to handle.
Therefore, it will be continuously over-charged which will result in battery failure.

tweake
  #3232736 20-May-2024 16:18
rookie65: Reply to a question I asked on the Century battery website.

Unfortunately, even with the start-stop function disabled,
the alternator will still charge too quickly for a calcium battery to handle.
Therefore, it will be continuously over-charged which will result in battery failure.

 

i think thats a bs answer. you cannot overcharge a battery as such. in fact the most alternators don't regulate current to the battery, they only have voltage regulators. eg older non ecu controlled alternators pump full speed into the battery and you don't see them failing. 

 

the problems will come from the management system thinking the battery is dead. i suspect that would be because agm batteries can charge/discharge faster than normal batteries. this is why some require you to program the ecu with the battery specs.



djtOtago
  #3232748 20-May-2024 16:56
AGM Batteries typically have a high charging voltage (absorption voltage) and Float voltage values than an SLA battery.

 

So it is very possible a charging system designed for AGM batteries will damage a SLA battery.

johno1234
  #3232767 20-May-2024 18:18
The good news about the Touareg battery is it lasts for a long time despite the start stop system. The factory battery in mine lasted 13 years.

tweake
  #3232776 20-May-2024 18:43
djtOtago:

 

AGM Batteries typically have a high charging voltage (absorption voltage) and Float voltage values than an SLA battery.

 

So it is very possible a charging system designed for AGM batteries will damage a SLA battery.

 

 

thats all nice but they are comparing to a calcium battery which also has high voltage etc.

