Oil prices from Repco & Supercheap - expensive
Eitsop

581 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#312818 20-May-2024 15:12
Send private message

Looking for good deal on oil for car is getting harder.. we are largely at hands of a duopoly of Repco & Supercheap

 

I normally try and get a 20L can, to allow me to service our 2 cars over a year or two.. 

 

I previously have purchased 20L for 150-200, but the oil I normally get is now 330.

 

You think there would be a good discount for 20L vs 5L, but the difference is not significant.. and the "eco" cardboard packs are sometimes more expensive than plastic containers..

 

I think commerce commission should look at these companies.. as well

shrub
769 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3232733 20-May-2024 16:01
Send private message

Yep you need to keep an eye on the catalog special prices and just purchase when on special. 5/6L seems to be the sweet spot for $/L when they are on sale. Neither have catalog sales on this week, will be waiting for the next public holiday.

 

On special I can get the 10L Castrol A5 5w-30 for under $90, when it is I just grab one. (Normally its $160)

 
 
 
 

Batman
Mad Scientist
29692 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3232741 20-May-2024 16:33
Send private message

last week there was a 60% off 6L 5W-30

richms
27986 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3232758 20-May-2024 17:21
Send private message

I got my last lot of oil at bunnings for the crap car - was cheaper than the other 2 for the same grade, and it was when there was no oil at costco - seems to have been a while since I have seen oil there but I dont really bother with the houseware area now.




Richard rich.ms



Linux
11237 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3232772 20-May-2024 18:35
Send private message

commerce commission will not be interested when you can buy engine oil from the Warehouse and 100s of other retailers

Mehrts
1050 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3232781 20-May-2024 18:59
Send private message

You'll probably find that they sell way more 5/6L packs compared to 20L, and that's why they go on sale more often for a better rate per litre.

Sometimes buying in bulk isn't the most economical, but buying the most popular products is.

trig42
5798 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3232786 20-May-2024 19:18
Send private message

King's Birthday weekend next weekend - there'll be sales.

 

Maybe Briscoes will have some ;)

