I have a Mitsubishi Fuso bus. Whet I turn the battery master switch on red lights come up on the dashboard so that I know the bulb is working but I don't know what they mean except the top one I know is the handbrake because it goes on and off when I activate the handbrake but I would like to know what the other three are. They have been labelled but the label has faded and I cant read it anymore.