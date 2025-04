Hi Fellas,

I have recently been looking into vehicle fleet management systems for our new work vans and was wondering if ERoad is the best out there or has anybody used any alternatives that were better in terms of use and cost wise? I see for example Navman have Teletrac? Are they any good?

The vans are diesel so RUC management is a must, as well as the usual GPS trackers in case they get stolen.

Keen to hear people's thoughts who have gone through a similar exercise.

Thanks.