Transport (cars, bikes and boats)It's that time of year again - Car Insurance Renewal
Wheelbarrow01

1695 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

#315613 30-Jul-2024 14:28
So I just got the premium renewal notice for my 2011 VW Touareg - the renewal from State comes with a 19% price rise at the same time that State has wiped 25% off the "agreed" value compared to last year. To say I feel short changed is an understatement. That's a massive reduction in value, the likes of which I've not personally seen before. Of course I could manually select a higher value but that also increases the price rise even further.

 

Today I obtained quotes from all the usual suspects - AA, Tower, Trademe, AMP, AMI, Cove ANZ and Westpac - I found that none of them could match State's renewal figure (although a couple were close).

 

I was about to throw in the towel and begrudgingly let State take my money for another year, but at the last minute I checked out Kiwibank.

 

Kiwibank initially came in around $150 cheaper than State - not bad I thought, but then I dived a bit further.....

 

I have a second car (a 2014 Corolla) that I also have insured with State on a 3rd party/fire/theft policy with a multi policy discount. If I move BOTH cars to Kiwibank, I get the benefit of their multi policy discounting and I will essentially be getting the Corolla insurance for free - the combined price for both policies through Kiwibank is about $12 more than just the VW policy by itself with State. A total saving of $270/year all up.

 

All comparisons were like for like - same agreed values, same excesses, and with excess-free glass cover for both.

 

Once again, this demonstrates the power of shopping around as much as possible.

 

[EDIT: As mentioned in one of the replies below, be aware that your results may vary!]

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3

gzt

gzt
16844 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3266343 30-Jul-2024 14:31
No NZI?

 
 
 
 

riztricted
61 posts

Master Geek


  #3266344 30-Jul-2024 14:33
Thanks I've always overlooked Kiwibank for insurance. Will definitely check when my renewals are up.

OmniouS
423 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3266345 30-Jul-2024 14:35
Have a look at MAS as well. They aren't the cheapest for House & Contents but offer reasonably priced Vehicle Insurance.

 

We're happy to pay a bit more overall for excellent customer service (we have House/Contents/Car with them).




alasta
6667 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3266346 30-Jul-2024 14:39
Recently I have found that I get notice of a 20%+ increase every time my car or contents insurance comes up for renewal, but when I go out to market I can get a much cheaper deal.

 

I think insurance companies pray on customer inertia. 

jonathan18
7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3266348 30-Jul-2024 14:48
I was pretty surprised when I found my car insurance (for a Model Y) had actually dropped by 17.6% compared to last year. Looking at our other car (an MG4 and insured with a different company) that also dropped but only by 4%.

Helps make up (slightly!) for the increases in other insurances…

djtOtago
1128 posts

Uber Geek


  #3266354 30-Jul-2024 14:59
@Wheelbarrow01 Did you also get a quote from State?

 

When my policy with State was up for renewal I put the details in to State's own online calculator and it came out about $300.00 cheaper then what they wanted me to renew at.
I couldn't see any cover differences between old policy and new, so I cancelled my old policy effective the day it expired and took up the new one from their own online quote.

 

In my case States new quote was cheaper than any other quote I got. 

rscole86
4956 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3266355 30-Jul-2024 15:05
Similar experiences to the OP with our TradeMe/State policies. The 6 year old car had a large devaluation and large increase in premium. With the old Mazda effectively keeping it's value a year later, with a slight increase in premium.

Ended up leaving and going with broker only product with Blanket.



scuwp
3871 posts

Uber Geek


  #3266362 30-Jul-2024 15:37
Looks like Kiwibank are underwritten by Tower anyway.  




Stu1
1699 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3266382 30-Jul-2024 16:54
rscole86: Similar experiences to the OP with our TradeMe/State policies. The 6 year old car had a large devaluation and large increase in premium. With the old Mazda effectively keeping it's value a year later, with a slight increase in premium.

Ended up leaving and going with broker only product with Blanket.

 

was your car under tower from Trademe insurance ?. My car dropped to a ridiculous value no way I could get an equivalent replacement. I ended up paying a higher premium so I could get something decent as a replacement 

Wheelbarrow01

1695 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3266383 30-Jul-2024 16:55
djtOtago:

 

@Wheelbarrow01 Did you also get a quote from State?

 

When my policy with State was up for renewal I put the details in to State's own online calculator and it came out about $300.00 cheaper then what they wanted me to renew at.
I couldn't see any cover differences between old policy and new, so I cancelled my old policy effective the day it expired and took up the new one from their own online quote.

 

In my case States new quote was cheaper than any other quote I got. 

 

 

I hadn't thought to do that before, but for sh1ts & giggles I just did it now. I used a different computer (but connected to the same wifi) and in case they track details via cookies etc I used the neighbour's address and didn't enter the rego number - I just selected the year, make and model manually. I'm not sure if any of that made any difference or not...

 

It was cheaper than my renewal, but only by $60ish.

Wheelbarrow01

1695 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3266385 30-Jul-2024 17:04
gzt: No NZI?

 

I just looked at the NZI website, and it looks like they don't sell direct - the only option was to "find your nearest broker".

 

As a general rule I don't bother with brokers - I've never found one yet that competes on price - they are all about the service and convenience of having multiple policies managed by a single contact point and a single bill. The last time I spoke to a broker about bringing my rental policies to him he was honest enough to say that if I was just doing it to try and save money, I was best not to bother.

Wheelbarrow01

1695 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3266414 30-Jul-2024 17:22
OmniouS:

 

Have a look at MAS as well. They aren't the cheapest for House & Contents but offer reasonably priced Vehicle Insurance.

 

We're happy to pay a bit more overall for excellent customer service (we have House/Contents/Car with them).

 

 

I just did their quick online quote - their maximum insurable value for my Touareg through them was around $1000 less than the reduced agreed value on my renewal notice, and their minimum excess was $100 more. The premium came out $118 more as well, so overall they're not as good value as just staying where I am.

 

I hear what you're saying about customer service, however this is purely an exercise in numbers. I've made claims in the past through State, AA and Tower for various things over the years and really don't recall much difference between them in terms of the claims process.

 

 

CYaBro
4525 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3266415 30-Jul-2024 17:27
Just tried a couple of quotes with Kiwibank and they are a lot more than we are currently paying TradeMe/Tower for our 2 cars!

 

They were only just renewed with TradeMe a couple of months ago.




Wheelbarrow01

1695 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3266416 30-Jul-2024 17:31
riztricted: Thanks I've always overlooked Kiwibank for insurance. Will definitely check when my renewals are up.

 

Yea I was surprised. I've looked at various banks in the past but those who do offer online quotes have never really been that competitive - at least for cars.

 

I did do a home and content quote from Kiwibank today as well, but I'm having trouble accessing my existing premiums in the State online portal, so I can't yet compare those quotes with what I'm currently paying - hopefully tonight I'll be able to confirm.

 

I was also pleased to see Kiwibank offering home and content quotes online with no hassles - being from Christchurch, it has been almost impossible to get online quotes for home/contents since the 2011 earthquakes - many just say they don't offer new policies or you have to call up and go through the full underwriting rigmarole of providing full EQC scope and repair documentation (and nobody has time for that soul destroying, time consuming exercise only to find out they are more expensive than the company you're already with)....

Wheelbarrow01

1695 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3266418 30-Jul-2024 17:32
CYaBro:

 

Just tried a couple of quotes with Kiwibank and they are a lot more than we are currently paying TradeMe/Tower for our 2 cars!

 

They were only just renewed with TradeMe a couple of months ago.

 

 

Wow, there really is no rhyme or reason in how premiums are calculated then I guess. At least not fathomable to us mere mortals...

 

I'd better add a "your results may vary" caveat to my original post!!

 1 | 2 | 3
