linw

#315668 4-Aug-2024 18:53
After all these years my car told me to be aware of ice on the road! 

 

3 deg in Porirua at 9am today! Never done it before so was a big surprise. Guess this must be a bit of a record cold here.

Bung
  #3268173 4-Aug-2024 19:12
No, you just have to get up earlier 😁. When we were commuting into Wellington it would be 3⁰C * regularly around Paekakariki.

 
 
 
 

jrdobbs
  #3268176 4-Aug-2024 19:17
3C is warm for us at 9am. Try -4C at 8am which we had here today.

Behodar
  #3268179 4-Aug-2024 19:44
My car's from 2021 but it has the same feature. It seems to pop up the warning when the external temperature drops to 3°, rather than some kind of "fancy" sensor (I guess that corroborates what you're saying).



elpenguino
  #3268187 4-Aug-2024 20:32
Same alarm popped up in a transit van.

 

Hopefully this type of alarm can be disabled if you live somewhere where it is constantly (and obviously ) icey.




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

linw

  #3268190 4-Aug-2024 20:47
Yes, it would be a nuisance if you lived in a very cold place. I was just surprised my aging car had that trick up its sleeve. Wonder what other hidden tricks it has?  

Bung
  #3268193 4-Aug-2024 20:52
On our cars that have had an outside air temp sensor the "alarm" is just the addition of a snowflake * symbol to the temp display.

jrdobbs
  #3268209 4-Aug-2024 22:13
Bung: On our cars that have had an outside air temp sensor the "alarm" is just the addition of a snowflake * symbol to the temp display.

 

Our Mitsy ASX is similar. Wish it would pop up a video screen instead and play this,

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sE3uRRFVsmc

 

Much more entertaining on a sub zero morning.



Hammerer
  #3268931 7-Aug-2024 03:19
I’ve found cold warnings are helpful when travelling inland at night.

 

Subarus allow the warning threshold to be changed from the default 3C.

Mehrts
  #3269017 7-Aug-2024 11:47
My old 2001 Mondeo had an amber snowflake symbol that would illuminate at 1-4 degrees, while zero and below was a red one as a warning for icy conditions.

For an older car, it had some handy features. Wish I could have bought a brand new version of that exact same car. It had enough creature comforts, while still being easy to maintain without excessive electronic systems. Maybe a reversing camera would have been nice though 😅

