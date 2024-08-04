After all these years my car told me to be aware of ice on the road!
3 deg in Porirua at 9am today! Never done it before so was a big surprise. Guess this must be a bit of a record cold here.
No, you just have to get up earlier 😁. When we were commuting into Wellington it would be 3⁰C * regularly around Paekakariki.
3C is warm for us at 9am. Try -4C at 8am which we had here today.
My car's from 2021 but it has the same feature. It seems to pop up the warning when the external temperature drops to 3°, rather than some kind of "fancy" sensor (I guess that corroborates what you're saying).
Same alarm popped up in a transit van.
Hopefully this type of alarm can be disabled if you live somewhere where it is constantly (and obviously ) icey.
Yes, it would be a nuisance if you lived in a very cold place. I was just surprised my aging car had that trick up its sleeve. Wonder what other hidden tricks it has?
Bung: On our cars that have had an outside air temp sensor the "alarm" is just the addition of a snowflake * symbol to the temp display.
Our Mitsy ASX is similar. Wish it would pop up a video screen instead and play this,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sE3uRRFVsmc
Much more entertaining on a sub zero morning.
I’ve found cold warnings are helpful when travelling inland at night.
Subarus allow the warning threshold to be changed from the default 3C.
My old 2001 Mondeo had an amber snowflake symbol that would illuminate at 1-4 degrees, while zero and below was a red one as a warning for icy conditions.
For an older car, it had some handy features. Wish I could have bought a brand new version of that exact same car. It had enough creature comforts, while still being easy to maintain without excessive electronic systems. Maybe a reversing camera would have been nice though 😅