EV's are designed to be fine charging outdoors (and I have been doing so for ~3 years), so that bit is not an issue.



There are really two routes go go about this:



Gold standard: Have a wall or pedestal mounted EV charge installed on a wall or pedestal in proximity to the carpark, with feed wiring run in a trench, or in exposed conduit if there is a handy fence or wall to follow. The charger (EVSE) in the below image is $850, and the pedestal is $269, Install costs, wiring & isolator switch additional.







If the tenant has a type 1 plug car (i.e. ex Japan Mitsubishi Outlander), You could an untethered charger, so they can bring their own cord to suit (I have one of these and a 10m cord so it can reach our leaf regardless where it is parked in the 3 spots within our driveway).











Caravan Outlet: Have an outdoor socket (ideally a 16A blue caravan socket), that the tenant can purchase an appropriate cord with inline brick to suit (~$500). Means they can take it with them when they leave, and any future plug in

Extension cord out a window approach: I have charged this way on several occasion's. The main issue is that most portable charge cords only have 5m cords, and the join between the extension cord and the charge cord is not water proof. Lots of creative ways to deal with this. While extension cords are not recommended, most of the common portable charge cords will only draw 8A which is well below the 10A extension cords are rated for, so work fine. Trip hazards need to be managed. Ideally get something with a 1.5mm core, like the HPM red Extra Heavy duty Tradesman series.

Plug in car's are in the earily adopter stage, but over the next decade or two, as plug in car adoption grows, rental accommodation will need to accommodate them. The question for OP is if they want to be a leader or follower in this regard. Having a proper plug in car charging setup will both be good for tenant retention, and as acting as a point of difference when marketing for new tenants in the future.



Should note that most plug in car owners have a decent idea what charging setup they want, and are often willing to pay for some or all of it (often depending on how much valuable kit will vest with the landlord when the tenancy ends). We are still at a stage in NZ where most EV owners are enthusiasts and have an interest in stuff like.



I would suggest asking the tenant how they intent to charge their PHEV, then you will get a pretty good idea of what they want.



i.e.

- I plan to run a Extension cord out of that window, and behind that garden to get to the parking space.

- With your permission I would like to pay to get a outdoor socket, or proper EV charger installed...