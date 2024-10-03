Removing willow tree leaf resin from car. My car was parked near to tree for a while. It is the same kind of tree wasps like to swarm in summer.

The car has small black spots and a few larger ones the size of a small fingernail on some of the paintwork. It is also on the plastic bumper/fairing area.

I removed a decent amount with repeated passes of hot soapy armor-all wash and a sponge. Some of it was hardly touched. I can make some impact in a small spot using my fingernail. The scraping feels too harsh for the car.

I'm not keen to try abrasive cleaners because I don't want to damage the paint surface. I'm not keen on taking it to a mall detailer in case some new guy leans into it and takes off the gel coat or some other disaster.

I have other things in the cleaner cupboard. I tried Shower Power Citrus based - not much impact on the problem.

Suggestions?