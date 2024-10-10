Due a company car upgrade soon.

My knowledge around cars are limited.

Currently I have a Mazda CX8 (Diesel) which is a 7-seater and I've asked for the new car also to be a 7-seater.

I'm driving approx 20k per year.

The company I work for wants the car to be a hybrid or PHEV and the budget is sort of a step up from a RAV4 (or as the CFO said - a nicer RAV4, which leads me to think the budget is around $55-$60k).

The Mazda CX8 I got back in 2021 was around $57k I believe, but I'm hoping that the savings by using a hybrid or PHEV vs a Diesel will be able to convince the CFO to push the price up to what I can see that 7-seater hybrids cost.

From what I can see, the choice is really between these ones (all obviously entry-level models):

Honda CR-V S - $67,000

Hyundai Santa Fe - $66,990

Kia Sorento HEV Light 2WD - $64,990

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV XLS 4WD - $68,990





Is that sort of correct reg. choices and budget?

I don't do any off-road driving by the way, so not sure why I would need a 4WD.

I'd love to hear any inputs/recommendations.

I’ll be having the car for 42 months.