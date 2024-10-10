Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Question reg. 7-seater SUV's (hybrid or PHEV)
danepak






#317375 10-Oct-2024 12:23
Due a company car upgrade soon.


My knowledge around cars are limited.


Currently I have a Mazda CX8 (Diesel) which is a 7-seater and I've asked for the new car also to be a 7-seater.
I'm driving approx 20k per year.


 


The company I work for wants the car to be a hybrid or PHEV and the budget is sort of a step up from a RAV4 (or as the CFO said - a nicer RAV4, which leads me to think the budget is around $55-$60k).


The Mazda CX8 I got back in 2021 was around $57k I believe, but I'm hoping that the savings by using a hybrid or PHEV vs a Diesel will be able to convince the CFO to push the price up to what I can see that 7-seater hybrids cost.


From what I can see, the choice is really between these ones (all obviously entry-level models):


Honda  CR-V S - $67,000
Hyundai Santa Fe - $66,990
Kia Sorento HEV Light 2WD - $64,990
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV XLS 4WD - $68,990


 


Is that sort of correct reg. choices and budget?


I don't do any off-road driving by the way, so not sure why I would need a 4WD.


 


I'd love to hear any inputs/recommendations.


 


I’ll be having the car for 42 months.

 1 | 2 | 3
mrgsm021






  #3295514 10-Oct-2024 12:58
You can add to the list Toyota Highlander GXL Hybrid - $68,490

 

I personally have the Limited ZR version, for over 2 years now, very happy with fuel economy.

 

Full tank of fuel (55 to 60 litres) with my style of driving will run for close to 900km.

 

Engine noise can get a bit loud when accelerating (not in EV mode), ride comfort is ok, suspension is on the soft side.

 
 
 
 

danepak






  #3295524 10-Oct-2024 13:27
I see that the Honda is actually only a 5-seater (if I want a hybrid car), so that one can be removed from the list.

 

Hyundai Santa Fe - $66,990
Kia Sorento HEV Light 2WD - $64,990
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV XLS 4WD - $68,990
Toyota Highlander GXL Hybrid - $68,490

 

 

 

Is a PHEV cheaper to run than a Hybrid?

Handsomedan








  #3295525 10-Oct-2024 13:33
RAV4 Hybrids are between $51k and $59k for the nicer models, so your budget might be slightly lower than you think. 

 

Before getting too invested, I'd look to set the definitive budget with the boss and make sure you can find something in your company's price range. 




danepak






  #3295553 10-Oct-2024 14:20
Handsomedan:

 

RAV4 Hybrids are between $51k and $59k for the nicer models, so your budget might be slightly lower than you think. 

 

Before getting too invested, I'd look to set the definitive budget with the boss and make sure you can find something in your company's price range. 

 

 

I'm hoping to be able to convince him that PHEV is going to save us enough vs Hybrid to make up for the difference (let's say $58k RAV4 vs $67k - so $9k difference over 42 months).

CYaBro







  #3295555 10-Oct-2024 14:28
With the current state of RUCs and petrol prices I think a hybrid works out the cheapest to run out of ICE, hybrid, PHEV or BEV.

 

 




PolicyGuy







  #3295558 10-Oct-2024 14:37
danepak:

 

I'm hoping to be able to convince him that PHEV is going to save us enough vs Hybrid to make up for the difference

 

In the current settings, a PHEV is almost certainly going to be more expensive overall to run than a Hybrid, not cheaper. 

 

If you run the PHEV entirely off electricity - which seems unlikely - it will be paying $38.00 per 1000km in RUCs, where the straight Hybrid will pay none. When running on petrol, both vehicles will be paying 70.024 cents per litre Petrol Excise Duty.
There is one scenario where the PHEV will be cheaper for your employer: if you plug it in overnight at your home and you pay for the electricity, then there's a decent saving for your employer. You may not find that quite so satisfactory, though.

 

 

 

(Ninja'd by CYaBro)

Handsomedan








  #3295561 10-Oct-2024 14:46
danepak:

 

Handsomedan:

 

RAV4 Hybrids are between $51k and $59k for the nicer models, so your budget might be slightly lower than you think. 

 

Before getting too invested, I'd look to set the definitive budget with the boss and make sure you can find something in your company's price range. 

 

 

I'm hoping to be able to convince him that PHEV is going to save us enough vs Hybrid to make up for the difference (let's say $58k RAV4 vs $67k - so $9k difference over 42 months).

 


Having had a RAV4 Hybrid for 2.5 years, I'd say that with the fuel economy being around the 6L/100km combined, it's going to be hard to beat that for a full-weight, full-size SUV unless you go full electric (which I have done as a work-mandated "upgrade"). 

 

 




danepak






  #3295562 10-Oct-2024 14:46
Thanks, so that narrows it down to the Kia Sorento HEV Light 2WD or the Hyundai Santa Fe.

 

Also nice that I don't have to worry about plugging it in at home and then charge back electricity to the company I work for.

djtOtago





  #3295580 10-Oct-2024 15:44
As a work vehicle who do you transport around the 3rd row of seats? If you are transporting around 7 people, they will be more comfortable in a proper people mover type vehicle.

 

Also the company may have a requirment that the vehicle be a 4WD.

danepak






  #3295647 10-Oct-2024 16:16
djtOtago:

As a work vehicle who do you transport around the 3rd row of seats? If you are transporting around 7 people, they will be more comfortable in a proper people mover type vehicle.


Also the company may have a requirment that the vehicle be a 4WD.



Majority of the time is for extra space for things to bring around.
Rare occasion we do have 7 people in the car and we do need this many seats.
Not aware of us needing 4WD

RUKI





  #3295745 10-Oct-2024 21:47
Most economical will be Toyota Sienta hybrid. 7-seater wth sliding doors on both sides.




danepak






  #3295772 11-Oct-2024 07:13
If I drive approx 20k per year in a Diesel car (current car is a Mazda CX8), what’s the approx savings over 42 months by moving to a hybrid?

shk292






  #3295779 11-Oct-2024 07:47
RUKI: Most economical will be Toyota Sienta hybrid. 7-seater wth sliding doors on both sides.

They're based on a yaris/vitz. You'd need to be carrying 6 midgets to class as a 7 seater

shk292






  #3295782 11-Oct-2024 07:54
danepak: If I drive approx 20k per year in a Diesel car (current car is a Mazda CX8), what’s the approx savings over 42 months by moving to a hybrid?

That will depend on types of km, hybrids are most efficient on short trips around town but diesels better on long trips. But if you plugged the published economy figures (7l/100km for the cx8, 5.8 for the kia), cost of fuels, and cost of road tax into a spreadsheet you'd get an answer. My guess is "not much", maybe a thousand or two per year

Rmani







  #3295869 11-Oct-2024 10:16
You'd need to be carrying 6 midgets to class as a 7 seater

 

Same goes for Outlander PHEV as well. The 3rd row is pretty much unusable even for kids.




Rmani

 1 | 2 | 3
