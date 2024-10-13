I have been driving a few new cars lately and noticed that the automated high beams in them are very poor. The cars system is supposed to dip the headlights when there are oncoming vehicles, but it often doesn't. This results in people flashing me with tier high beams. Also if the medium, barer is one of these wire type (cheese grater) barriers, it usually doesn't detect the headlights at all. Prior to driving these cars, I noticed that there was an increase in the number of people driving new cars with their high beams with very powerful bulbs on and often they didn't dip them. Now I realise it is likely because the automated sensors are poor. So it does make me wonder why these systems are permitted if they are so unreliable and is resulting in more people being blinded by cars with their high beams on full. Has anyone else come across this issue with new cars.