

I can provide first hand experience with 3 cars.



BMW iX1 - Auto high beam headlights just work and they are LED matrix. They come ON automatically at night. They are so bright and light up the road and sides so well specially traffic signboards. Never had it fail to dip down for oncoming traffic. Its perfect.



Mazda CX5 Takami - Auto headlights worked 9/10times and they were also LED matrix although not as wide spread of the lights as the BMW. The lights were also not as bright as the BMW. Auto high beam headlights usually came on most of the time but sometimes I had to activate them manually.



Kia Seltos EX - Auto high beam headlights work 50% of the time to dip down to oncoming traffic. I have been blinded by angry truck drivers and oncoming cars rightly so after the seltos fails to dip down. The automatic high beam function also needs to be switched ON each time you get in the car so I don't bother using it anymore.



On another note, I can tell a tesla with its self assisted driving function enabled is driving behind me at night as without a fail, there highbeam fais to dip down for cars in front of them.



