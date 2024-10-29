Hi,

I got a flat tyre on the boat trailer over the weekend (second one in a year!).

Last time I didn't have the correct brace to get the wheel nuts off (so I have one now). This time, I broke the 'eye' on my car's scissor jack jacking up the trailer.

Soo, I need a new Jack. Something half (or fully) decent. This time, a friendly bloke popped out of his driveway with a scissor jack that didn't look too different to my Kia one, but obviously was much better as he had no issues jacking the trailer up (whereas I was really struggling to get it to move with mine, and the pressure eventually broke the eye where the hook inserts to turn the screw). He said his was a truck one (maybe he meant Ute?) but it was great, and as I said not so huge that I couldn't carry it in the Kia (Sportage).

Any recommendations - I know someone out there will have done the research, or have some experience with this, so thanks in advance.