Earlier this year we upgraded our car and now have a Mazda MX30

it doesn't come with a CD player unfortunately and that's the only downside

we can however plug our phones into the USB slot and play the music on our phone through car sound system, so that got me thinking

Can you buy a cable that has a headphone jack to USB?

my thought is to use our portable CD player - plug it into the USB and play CD's through the car sound system that way

Does anyone know if you can buy such a cable, or if this idea will actually work?

I've searched PB Tech and couldn't see any cable that fits the description

Does anyone know if this idea is possible?