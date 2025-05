I bought a suitable stereo off Trademe and then paid Abtec in Petone to do the install for me. They did a pretty good job.

The stereo I bought is Android based and not the bet quality, to be honest - Philips brand, but it's a chinese architecture under the hood that suffers from what you'd expect , but it's doing the job and Abtec were quite accomodating about the install. My Prius needed an unusual size and bezel so there weren't a lot of options, my only alternative was to keep the OEM Japanese unit.... after 12+ years of Japanese i'm quite glad to have one that actually uses English now.

Major downer is that the USB connection for Android Auto is intermittent so I basically don't use it now, just bluetooth.