Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)The Case For Concrete Roads

gzt

gzt

16933 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#317849 20-Nov-2024 21:02
Send private message

Transport Minister Simeon Brown launched "The Case For Concrete Roads" report this morning commissioned by Concrete New Zealand and apparently an update of several previous reports:

 

Scoop: The Case for Concrete Roads was launched this morning by Transport Minister Simeon Brown. The report says concrete roads are on average 17 per cent cheaper over whole-of-life, reduce embodied carbon in roading and significantly reduce the cost and frequency of road maintenance. The report by consultancy Infometrics, commissioned by Concrete New Zealand, builds on reports from 2013, 2018 and 2020, to present a compelling case for the use of concrete in roading.

 

There is a pilot RCC Roller Compacted Concrete road you can try out on a section of Hamilton's Arthur Porter Drive finished earlier this year.

 

I'm guessing a concrete surface will initially use more sand than an asphalt surface. Initially that may mean an increase in unpopular sand mining.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
tweake
2297 posts

Uber Geek


  #3311194 20-Nov-2024 21:27
Send private message

i'll have to ask a mate as hes actually built them before (overseas).

 

but afaik the real problem is it really only works for roads that are final. roads that end up getting widened, rearranged, expanding etc, then all the advantages are lost.

 

its a lot like tarseal vers gravel. tarseal needs less maintenance but when it needs work done on it, its hugely expensive. 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
nzkc
1554 posts

Uber Geek


  #3311215 20-Nov-2024 22:28
Send private message

And I stopped being interested at "commissioned by Concrete New Zealand". Too much bias here.

gzt

gzt

16933 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3311223 20-Nov-2024 23:08
Send private message

I eventually found the full report. 14 pages and no real technical detail in that one:

 

https://cdn.ymaws.com/concretenz.org.nz/resource/resmgr/docs/cnz/c_concrete_road_2024_full.pdf

 

The preceding reports are currently unavailable with a webservice error.



mattwnz
20047 posts

Uber Geek


  #3311225 20-Nov-2024 23:48
Send private message

Well they did increase the truck weight by up to 20% when they were last in,  which seems to have resulted in extra wear and damage to the roads. You can often see ruts in worn roads now due to truck tyres which I don't recall ever seeing before. Concrete may fix that but

Bung
6363 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3311235 21-Nov-2024 07:05
Send private message

This is from an Australian thread on concrete roads

 

"They just plain suck when they get old. They were all made in sections (to stop cracking), but because they were made this way, the sections shift and move over time, and every single join ends up being a bump."

 

In NZ the land itself does enough moving maybe an asphalt road is more forgiving.

johno1234
2703 posts

Uber Geek


  #3311239 21-Nov-2024 07:21
Send private message

I was surprised to see a section of Meadowbank Rd in Auckland replaced with concrete but you wouldn’t know because the surface was covered with a layer of asphalt.

rb99
3401 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3311242 21-Nov-2024 08:09
Send private message

I'd imagine the report doesn't mention how much concrete production contributes to CO2 emissions.

 

Save on maintenance, reduce truck weights by 20%, might even get a bit more on the railways, but then thats why the roading industry 'donates' to politicians I suppose, to prevent such madness...




“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99



cddt
1452 posts

Uber Geek


  #3311244 21-Nov-2024 08:28
Send private message

mattwnz:

 

Well they did increase the truck weight by up to 20% when they were last in,  which seems to have resulted in extra wear and damage to the roads. You can often see ruts in worn roads now due to truck tyres which I don't recall ever seeing before. Concrete may fix that but

 

 

"The damage done to roads is not directly equivalent to the extra weight of a vehicle on it, but rather equates to what is known as the 'Fourth Power Rule'. As the weight on the road from each axle of a truck increases, the amount of damage done to the road increases by the fourth power. This means that a 20% increase in axle weight results in more than double the road damage."




My referral links: BigPipeMercury

tehgerbil
1095 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3311248 21-Nov-2024 08:46
Send private message

My experience of (what I believe was) driving on concrete roads in Philadelphia was reasonably unpleasant, particularly in the wet.

 

Whilst driving at speed on their motorways the vehicle is quite unpleasant to ride in being continually subjected to a BaDum BaDum BaDum BaDum from the gaps in the sections of concrete and this in turn I daresay will cause high sustained wear on shock absorbers and tyres.

 

This may be different engineer specifications, but they also sank unevenly and caused significant shallow pooling of rainwater which also contributed to visibility issues locating lane divider markings, increased risk of hydroplaning etc.

 

Speaking of hydroplaning, as the concrete was grey it was also harder to see still pools of water on the road against a grey sky. 

 

Again, IF this was indicative of concrete roads then yeah.. Nah, I'll stick with our asphalt any day of the week.

Obraik
2121 posts

Uber Geek


  #3311368 21-Nov-2024 11:29
Send private message

I didn't really enjoy the constant "thump thump thump" driving over the joins of each concrete segment on US highways when I've visited. It's like driving over a bridge, but for the whole journey.




Looking to buy a Tesla? Use my referral link and we both get credits

Senecio
2680 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3311387 21-Nov-2024 12:10
Send private message

Concrete roads are generally noisier than correctly laid asphalt roads, especially at motorway speeds. And I don’t mean from within the cars but the surrounding areas. Sections of the M1 from Yatala to the Gold Coast in Queensland were built using concrete and they spent the next 10 years trying to mitigate noise complaints from the nearby suburbs. 

Sidestep
1013 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3311443 21-Nov-2024 14:16
Send private message

Bung:

 

This is from an Australian thread on concrete roads

 

"They just plain suck when they get old. They were all made in sections (to stop cracking), but because they were made this way, the sections shift and move over time, and every single join ends up being a bump."

 

In NZ the land itself does enough moving maybe an asphalt road is more forgiving.

 

 

Yep, once the slabs start to get out of alignment they really suck.

 

I drove Hotshots on the US Interstates for a few years.
Most of I-90 was pretty bad, and in particular I-94 from Minneapolis across North Dakota into Montana was so bad the constant pounding caused structural damage (stress fractures) to the frames of my brand-new Dodge trucks.

 

Daimler-Chrysler refused to repair/replace them under warranty as they considered driving loaded truck/trailers at highway speeds on those roads "abuse"

 

I can't imagine how much worse they'd end up with New Zealand's ever-moving geology.

mattwnz
20047 posts

Uber Geek


  #3311444 21-Nov-2024 14:19
Send private message

Senecio:

 

Concrete roads are generally noisier than correctly laid asphalt roads, especially at motorway speeds. And I don’t mean from within the cars but the surrounding areas. Sections of the M1 from Yatala to the Gold Coast in Queensland were built using concrete and they spent the next 10 years trying to mitigate noise complaints from the nearby suburbs. 

 

 

 

 

I recall hearing something about some elevated parts of a new road in NZ that is probably  built from concrete getting a lot of noise complaints from neighboring properties. Bridges are noisy

elpenguino
3369 posts

Uber Geek


  #3311452 21-Nov-2024 14:38
Send private message

Germany uses concrete for some sections of autobahn. I can imagine they'll make the material work. At what cost though , is the question.

 

From memory they use much longer sections than they used to - I went on one of the old stretches in the former DDR and the sections were only 3-4 seconds long

 

I think one of the benefits/drawbacks of asphalt is it's easier to patch up a little hole without having to attend to a whole stretch. 

 

Sounds like a benefit but it can lead to a patchwork of crumbling temporary repairs.

 

 




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

MadEngineer
4230 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3311468 21-Nov-2024 15:27
Send private message

They’re bloody horrible. The concrete gets laid in sections so as to allow for movement and movement is what you get. Then driving over it sounds like you’re in a train. Imagine driving over a bridge where you get that repeated thud-thud, thud-thud…. thud-thud, thud-thud noise but it goes on forever.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

 1 | 2 | 3
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright