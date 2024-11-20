My experience of (what I believe was) driving on concrete roads in Philadelphia was reasonably unpleasant, particularly in the wet.

Whilst driving at speed on their motorways the vehicle is quite unpleasant to ride in being continually subjected to a BaDum BaDum BaDum BaDum from the gaps in the sections of concrete and this in turn I daresay will cause high sustained wear on shock absorbers and tyres.

This may be different engineer specifications, but they also sank unevenly and caused significant shallow pooling of rainwater which also contributed to visibility issues locating lane divider markings, increased risk of hydroplaning etc.

Speaking of hydroplaning, as the concrete was grey it was also harder to see still pools of water on the road against a grey sky.

Again, IF this was indicative of concrete roads then yeah.. Nah, I'll stick with our asphalt any day of the week.