Very interesting article that takes information about how car headlights have been getting brighter and engineers
https://www.theringer.com/2024/12/03/tech/headlight-brightness-cars-accidents
“ On a recent episode of the Carmudgeon Show podcast, auto journalist Jason Cammisa described a phenomenon occurring with some LED headlights in which there are observable minor spots of dimness among an otherwise bright field of light. “With complex arrays of LEDs and of optics,” he said, “car companies realized they can engineer in a dark spot where it’s being measured, but the rest of the field is vastly over-illuminated. And I’ve had now two car companies’ engineers, when I played stupid and said, ‘What’s the dark spot?’ … And the lighting engineers are all f..king proud of themselves: ‘That’s where they measure the f..king thing!’ And I’m like, ‘You a..holes, you’re the reason that every f..king new car is blinding the 💩 out of everyone.’”