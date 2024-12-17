The Tesla matrix headlights seem pretty good in this respect.

I say that as a driver and not someone on the receiving end - but I think they should be ok in that respect.

The cars have had the headlights installed for some time, but they just released the software to enable it early this year.

I read that Samsung make the matrix units, but Tesla re-wrote the software to make them adapt quicker.

First time I used the car after the update, I could see where it was 'seeing' refectors, tail lights, oncoming lights etc and darkening the beams in those spots.

So there is defintely quite a lot of reaction to the environment going on.

It was more noticeable in less well lit side streets - probably because there was less ambient street light about.