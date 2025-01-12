Wheelbarrow01

Sorry some of the info in my original post was indeed wrong - I posted late at night several hours after my testing and I recalled incorrectly...

So I was correct in saying the brake lights and indicators work fine - together and individually - but contrary to my original post, this is true whether or not the engine is running or just the ignition is on.

But no matter whether the engine is running or not, everything fails the moment the head/tail lights are switched on.

However, if I apply the brakes while the head/tail lights are on, EVERYTHING works correctly! This is fine so long as I drive with my left foot on the brake all day LOL.

I took the advice above and used a test lamp to check all wires at the car's trailer plug (which I also recently replaced):

With the suspect trailer connected, I get no power at the tail light circuit on the car's plug. However when I unplug the problem trailer and plug in a known "good" trailer, the test light on the tail light circuit then lights up. Swap back to the problem trailer and the test light promptly goes out.

I then plugged the suspect trailer into my Senator and my Hilux, and everything works perfectly normally.

So in summary - my VW works with any LED lights except these ones, and these LED lights work with any car (or at least two others) except my VW.

There is likely some dicky issue with the CANBUS system on the VW which for some reason ONLY relates to these particular LED lights (and only the tail lights, not the brakes or indicators), regardless of the fact that the VW already has load resistors fitted.

It's got me beat, so I've booked it in with my local auto sparky for tomorrow morning.

@k1w1k1d asked a couple of extra questions - answers below:

According to the box, these lights work from 10-36 volts. Unsure if that has any bearing or not.

Yep, as above, these lights function perfectly on my Senator and my Hilux.

Re the visible from 45 degrees inboard rule - we'll see with that one. These lights are in the exact same position as prior to the prang, however I have added the diagonal bar since then to provide additional strength to the deck. The VIRM does not state at what height (if any) the lights should be visible from 45 degrees inboard. While the 25mm x 25mm diagonal bar does restrict visibility of the entire surface area of each light at various points, there is no height from which you cannot see at least some of the LEDs of each light's function from 45 degrees inboard. My father in law is a WOF and COF inspector and he says he would pass it, so I am running with that for now. The joke is that if a following motorist is looking at my lights from 45 degrees inboard, that means the front of their car has already hit me...

Mounting them horizontally to meet ADR - I don't know. I've simply replaced the old lights (which were LED by the way) with new ones in the same location and orientation. Given that the trailer is for hauling a race car, and there are lips to support the loading ramps at the rear of the chassis, there is no practical way to mount the lights horizontally at the rear without leaving them prone to hitting the ground when reversing off the road onto my property (or even speed bumps). And moving them further forward to mount horizontal on the mudguards is also not favoured as that then messes even further with the 45 degree inboard visibility rule....