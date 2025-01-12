Wheelbarrow01

I'm on the home stretch of a 3 month project to teardown and rebuild my flat deck trailer after a minor prang left it a bit bent.
I'll preface the post by stating that I have several trailers, all of which have LED lights, and my VW Touareg has the required load resistors to prevent the LEDs randomly flashing (I know from experience that the PX Ford Ranger also needs aftermarket load resistors to deal with LED trailer lights. PXII and PXIII Rangers had the resistors built in).
The problem is that I have just fitted brand new Trojan LED lights to my trailer. I wired them up today and plugged them in to check everything works correctly, but it doesn't...
With the engine running, the indicators and brake lights work fine, but when I turn the head/tail lights on in the car, ALL lights (including the indicators/brake lights) stop working correctly and just flash briefly in unison roughly every 5 seconds. Turn the head/tail lights off and the indicators and brake lights start working normally again.
With the engine not running but the ignition on, nothing works and I just get the all lights flashing briefly every 5 seconds (I may have to edit this line later but I think this is correct from my recollection of the day).
Incidentally, during the xmas break I borrowed a friend's trailer and had the exact same issue - I needed to drive it long distance so I ended up attaching a portable LED lightbar off my boat trailer so as not to delay the trip. Querying my friend about this further in light of today's events, it turns out his trailer lights are also Trojan brand too...
So here's what I know:
- I have 3 other trailers, all with various brands of LED lights, and they all work correctly with my car.
- This restored trailer with new Trojan lights, and my friends trailer with Trojan lights both do not work correctly with my car.
- My car has the necessary wiring for LED lights that works with every other LED equipped trailer I own, plus a number I have rented in the past 6 years eg moving trailers, digger trailers etc.
- I've double and triple checked all my wiring work including the earth return.
I guess I can call Trojan on Monday and seek help from them, but suspect they will just say I've either wired it wrong, or I need load resistors, neither of which is correct.
It's a long shot, but keen to hear if anyone else on GZ has run into this issue with their German car and Trojan lights. At first I thought maybe my load resistors had failed, but they still work perfectly with my other trailers (I checked out of pure frustration!!). If nobody has any tips, then I'll be off to the auto sparky on Monday it seems.
It's particularly annoying as these are possibly the most expensive lights you can buy ($272 a pair on the Trojan website). I specifically chose these as the piano black border matches my exquisite gloss black paint work LOL