HarmLessSolutions:

With the updating of electrical standard AS/NZS 4777.1:2024 for Australia and New Zealand in progress we are about to see the ability to use EVs in V2G/V2H/V2X applications arrive here.

As an owner of 2 EVs (Polestar2 and Nissan Leaf) and a significant solar installation, without batteries at present, the opportunity to use our Leaf as a home battery on wheels is on our 'to do' list. I'm seeing progress in Australia in terms of EVSE manufacturers who are developing bidirectional units to enable V2G so things are looking promising. Also mentions of retrofitting EVs that don't have 'native' bidirectional charging for the likes of our Polestar2 are of interest.

V2X does tend to generate plenty of criticism but the economics of utilising EVs in a capacity that avoids having to stump up for comparatively expensive (per kWh) static batteries will appeal to many as a way to increase the existing synergy of EVs and solar with the ability to derive an income stream from an EV if the system is configured appropriately.

In the same vein as the EV reviews thread I'm hoping this one will compile information on emerging products in this landscape for those that have interest in adopting this technology.