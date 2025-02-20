Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)The Adoption of V2G in NZ
HarmLessSolutions

955 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#318779 20-Feb-2025 09:29
Send private message quote this post

With the updating of electrical standard AS/NZS 4777.1:2024 for Australia and New Zealand in progress we are about to see the ability to use EVs in V2G/V2H/V2X applications arrive here.

 

As an owner of 2 EVs (Polestar2 and Nissan Leaf) and a significant solar installation, without batteries at present, the opportunity to use our Leaf as a home battery on wheels is on our 'to do' list. I'm seeing progress in Australia in terms of EVSE manufacturers who are developing bidirectional units to enable V2G so things are looking promising. Also mentions of retrofitting EVs that don't have 'native' bidirectional charging for the likes of our Polestar2 are of interest.

 

V2X does tend to generate plenty of criticism but the economics of utilising EVs in a capacity that avoids having to stump up for comparatively expensive (per kWh) static batteries will appeal to many as a way to increase the existing synergy of EVs and solar with the ability to derive an income stream from an EV if the system is configured appropriately.

 

In the same vein as the EV reviews thread I'm hoping this one will compile information on emerging products in this landscape for those that have interest in adopting this technology.




https://www.harmlesssolutions.co.nz/

Create new topic
timbosan
2137 posts

Uber Geek


  #3344896 20-Feb-2025 13:22
Send private message quote this post

I saw this pop-up on Reddit the other day, how do I find out what is needed for V2H / V2G?

I have a 2018 40kw Leaf and a Charge Amps EVSE.  I know I will need a new EVSE, but what about the car, are they V2G ready out of the factory?

I assume these become like an AC Battery (like a Powerwall?) and hence don't require changes to inverter, wiring, etc.?

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
HarmLessSolutions

955 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3344904 20-Feb-2025 14:07
Send private message quote this post

This article has some good information for EVs on the AU/NZ market and explains the technology fairly well. Availability of bidirectional EVSEs is currently in a 'build it and they will come' situation with a couple of manufacturers with units in development ATM.

 

So far as Leafs are concerned they have been bidirectional since 2013 following the Japanese government mandating V2G functionality in EVs manufactured there as a grid resilience strategy following the Fukushima event.

 

Fermata Energy in the US have put significant efforts into V2X adoption there. 

 

More detail on Professor Slutzky's strategy for Fermata in this interview.

 

 

 

 




https://www.harmlesssolutions.co.nz/

everettpsycho
610 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3345751 22-Feb-2025 20:41
Send private message quote this post

I'm still interested in this, considering the price tanking on the leafs so hard it makes you wonder if it's worth just keeping it around as a permanent battery installation instead of exchanging it when it's time to upgrade. At 30kWh and 80% soh that's a hell of a battery ti run the house off compared to a power wall.

 

 

 

Wonder if the likes of evnex will aim to develop one considering their foothold here already. Their contract has some small print about load control so would make sense V2G or V2H is their next thing to continue down that avenue of shifting grid loads.



HarmLessSolutions

955 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3345752 22-Feb-2025 20:49
Send private message quote this post

everettpsycho:

 

I'm still interested in this, considering the price tanking on the leafs so hard it makes you wonder if it's worth just keeping it around as a permanent battery installation instead of exchanging it when it's time to upgrade. At 30kWh and 80% soh that's a hell of a battery ti run the house off compared to a power wall.

 

 

 

Wonder if the likes of evnex will aim to develop one considering their foothold here already. Their contract has some small print about load control so would make sense V2G or V2H is their next thing to continue down that avenue of shifting grid loads.

 

There's been ongoing discussion on the Evnex Community forum since August 2021. The latest reply from Evnex is that they're working on bidirectional charging with perhaps something being "announced" by late 2025.




https://www.harmlesssolutions.co.nz/

timbosan
2137 posts

Uber Geek


  #3345845 23-Feb-2025 10:02
Send private message quote this post

So, does this mean that V2G would be an alternative option for solar battery systems for those for compatible EV's?  I.e. Bob wants solar and likes the idea of a battery, but also has a leaf, so is Bob better to wait for V2G?  Note - I am ignoring timeframes and assuming that Bob is fine waiting and that V2G would arrive in a reasonable timeframe.

SATTV
1626 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3345859 23-Feb-2025 10:58
Send private message quote this post

It has to be the correct vehicle for this to work, a modern leaf may support it but from what I understand only a handfull do.

 

I was looking at this 18months ago when I got solar, I was told there was a pilot program put in place at Piha after the storms left them isolated, those with a suitable car and solar had there inverter changed so they had power until it was properly restored.

 

John.




I know enough to be dangerous

HarmLessSolutions

955 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3345922 23-Feb-2025 14:20
Send private message quote this post

timbosan:

 

So, does this mean that V2G would be an alternative option for solar battery systems for those for compatible EV's?  I.e. Bob wants solar and likes the idea of a battery, but also has a leaf, so is Bob better to wait for V2G?  Note - I am ignoring timeframes and assuming that Bob is fine waiting and that V2G would arrive in a reasonable timeframe.

 

That's pretty much our planned strategy. We chose to not install batteries when we upgraded our solar to 8.2kW 2 years back. We updated our 2012 Leaf to a 2016 30kWh one just before the CCD was canned as Leafs post-2013 have bidirectional charging functionality (as it was mandated by the Japanese government following Fukushima).

 

If we were to update our current Leaf it would definitely be with an EV that has bidirectional (V2G/V2H) ability and we're also watching with interest projects underway in Europe retrofitting a Polestar2 to enable bidirectional functionality. Any such retrofit would likely be after our Polestar2's warranty period so as not to cause any potential conflict in that regard.

 

The use of an EV in a V2G role would need to include 'black out' functionality but this shouldn't present any greater challenge than for a static home battery I would have thought.

 

At this time it appears that the new AU/NZ 4777 standard allows V2G and is in the process of being rolled out in Australia. The major hurdle for us is how promptly NZ lines companies adopt this new standard as until they do the status quo will remain here.




https://www.harmlesssolutions.co.nz/



timbosan
2137 posts

Uber Geek


  #3348334 27-Feb-2025 11:13
Send private message quote this post

So, yesterday I watched a video on V2G from Vehicle-to-Grid is FINALLY Here! Turn Your EV Into A Power Station! - YouTube - an Ausi video which I assume means everything in it applies to NZ (apart from dates for NZ signing off on the required standards changes?).

It's a very interesting video, and it nicely also includes some pricing (I assume it's for both for the Chademo and CCS units) - AUS $11,000 + GST.  I assume this is "new to the market" pricing that will decrease over time but does give an indication of where pricing could land in NZ.  The unit does both V2G and V2H.

I am looking at changing my EVSE to a Evnex but was holding off until some indication of pricing of V2G.  At say $13K NZD for the V2Grid system vs. $1300 for An Evnex I am interested to know the payback on V2G and how that can be maximized through self-use, and also how V2x would affect the life of an EV battery.  Anyone looked at this?

Question - with a large enough battery (62Kw Leaf???) could these be run in 'standalone' mode and have no grid connection at all?  This is partially covered in the video but specifically around power cuts.

BTW I see @HarmLessSolutions has commented on the video already!

HarmLessSolutions

955 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3348337 27-Feb-2025 11:22
Send private message quote this post

timbosan:

 

So, yesterday I watched a video on V2G from Vehicle-to-Grid is FINALLY Here! Turn Your EV Into A Power Station! - YouTube - an Ausi video which I assume means everything in it applies to NZ (apart from dates for NZ signing off on the required standards changes?).

It's a very interesting video, and it nicely also includes some pricing (I assume it's for both for the Chademo and CCS units) - AUS $11,000 + GST.  I assume this is "new to the market" pricing that will decrease over time but does give an indication of where pricing could land in NZ.  The unit does both V2G and V2H.

I am looking at changing my EVSE to a Evnex but was holding off until some indication of pricing of V2G.  At say $13K NZD for the V2Grid system vs. $1300 for An Evnex I am interested to know the payback on V2G and how that can be maximized through self-use, and also how V2x would affect the life of an EV battery.  Anyone looked at this?

Question - with a large enough battery (62Kw Leaf???) could these be run in 'standalone' mode and have no grid connection at all?  This is partially covered in the video but specifically around power cuts.

BTW I see @HarmLessSolutions has commented on the video already!

 

The video I included in my earlier post provides info on the battery degradation issue and also what V2G is capable of, if the regulatory and market factors align in its favour.

 

I have raised the bidirectional charger progress issue with Evnex repeatedly but the best they've come back with is that that may have relevant comment by the end of this year, but no firm date for any product release. Added pressure from others with similar enquiries may push things along a bit, maybe.




https://www.harmlesssolutions.co.nz/

timbosan
2137 posts

Uber Geek


  #3348341 27-Feb-2025 11:26
Send private message quote this post

HarmLessSolutions:

 

timbosan:

 

So, yesterday I watched a video on V2G from Vehicle-to-Grid is FINALLY Here! Turn Your EV Into A Power Station! - YouTube - an Ausi video which I assume means everything in it applies to NZ (apart from dates for NZ signing off on the required standards changes?).

It's a very interesting video, and it nicely also includes some pricing (I assume it's for both for the Chademo and CCS units) - AUS $11,000 + GST.  I assume this is "new to the market" pricing that will decrease over time but does give an indication of where pricing could land in NZ.  The unit does both V2G and V2H.

I am looking at changing my EVSE to a Evnex but was holding off until some indication of pricing of V2G.  At say $13K NZD for the V2Grid system vs. $1300 for An Evnex I am interested to know the payback on V2G and how that can be maximized through self-use, and also how V2x would affect the life of an EV battery.  Anyone looked at this?

Question - with a large enough battery (62Kw Leaf???) could these be run in 'standalone' mode and have no grid connection at all?  This is partially covered in the video but specifically around power cuts.

BTW I see @HarmLessSolutions has commented on the video already!

 

The video I included in my earlier post provides info on the battery degradation issue and also what V2G is capable of, if the regulatory and market factors align in its favour.

 

I have raised the bidirectional charger progress issue with Evnex repeatedly but the best they've come back with is that that may have relevant comment by the end of this year, but no firm date for any product release. Added pressure from others with similar enquiries may push things along a bit, maybe.

 



Thanks - sorry I think I forgot to watch that video :-)

Re Evnex, I assume this would involve a new unit? Or would they technically be able to see an 'add-on' or something (containing the inverter, etc.)?  I think I will post something on their forums

HarmLessSolutions

955 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3348343 27-Feb-2025 11:31
Send private message quote this post

timbosan:

 

HarmLessSolutions:

 

The video I included in my earlier post provides info on the battery degradation issue and also what V2G is capable of, if the regulatory and market factors align in its favour.

 

I have raised the bidirectional charger progress issue with Evnex repeatedly but the best they've come back with is that that may have relevant comment by the end of this year, but no firm date for any product release. Added pressure from others with similar enquiries may push things along a bit, maybe.

 



Thanks - sorry I think I forgot to watch that video :-)

Re Evnex, I assume this would involve a new unit? Or would they technically be able to see an 'add-on' or something (containing the inverter, etc.)?  I think I will post something on their forums

 

This Evnex community thread gives answers. The existing E2 EVSE isn't able to be retrofitted for bidirectional charging.




https://www.harmlesssolutions.co.nz/

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright