Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Older Petrol Cars Recommendations 2L or less
jandal160165

#318946 7-Mar-2025 19:05
Hi trying to update my knowledge..  I am stuck in a  Nissan cam chain groove (Primera or Sunny).  I need a new  budget car near $4K or $5K .What is out there these days  that is pretty bullet proof?  thanks over to you

 1 | 2 | 3
Handle9
  #3351142 7-Mar-2025 19:21
Whatever Corolla you can find within that budget that has some form of service history.

 
 
 
 

Batman
  #3351151 7-Mar-2025 20:17
https://www.turners.co.nz/Cars/Used-Cars-for-Sale/?pricefrom=5000&priceto=5000&engineto=2000&pageno=1&sortorder=3%2CDESC&pagesize=20&issearchsimilar=true

Batman
  #3351152 7-Mar-2025 20:21
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/mitsubishi/lancer/listing/5202005708

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/peugeot/308/listing/5184300881

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/fiat/punto/listing/5124511003

 

 



alinz
  #3351158 7-Mar-2025 21:25
I would extend the budget to 6k and get this. You would make back the extra grand in fuel savings.

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/toyota/aqua/listing/5187068758

 

 

 

Invest in a steering lock though, they do tend to get stolen a lot.

k1w1k1d
  #3351216 7-Mar-2025 22:31
Nothing European. Too unreliable and expensive to repair.

 

Toyota is usually pretty safe.

nztim
  #3351220 7-Mar-2025 23:02
Not all corollas in that budget will be chain driven




Aucklandjafa
  #3351279 8-Mar-2025 06:20
Not all corollas in that budget will be chain driven

 

 

All NZ new corollas 2003 and onwards are all chain-driven. 



duckDecoy
  #3351301 8-Mar-2025 10:37
Not sure I would classify either of these as bullet proof

timmmay
  #3351306 8-Mar-2025 11:02
I've been meaning to get around to selling my 2003 Corolla in Wellington, I've owned it for 20 years but don't need it any more. It's in good condition, mechanically very solid, needs a cut and polish. It's going for less than what you're looking to pay, but it's older as well. Send me a message if interested.

Batman
  #3351314 8-Mar-2025 11:25
Not sure I would classify either of these as bullet proof

 

 

the toyotas i've had were all leaking oil, i have a toyota van and the engine imploded plus half the sliding doors and electric seats have jammed. i see every car as a lottery. even new Toyotas have engine issues nowadays.  https://www.google.com/search?q=toyota+prado+engine+problem

 

 

richms
  #3351327 8-Mar-2025 12:54
Oil is easy to top up. Getting a car at this price would have manual most things in it so the jamming doors and seats isnt going to be a concern.




scuwp
  #3351482 8-Mar-2025 14:55
Invest in a steering lock though, they do tend to get stolen a lot.

 

 

Check with your insurance company first.  Some are refusing to insure these, others the premiums are insane because of the high risk of theft.  




scuwp
  #3351483 8-Mar-2025 14:56
Not sure I would classify either of these as bullet proof

 

 

Agree, I would avoid anything euro, especially Peugeot!  




scuwp
  #3351484 8-Mar-2025 14:58
Maybe Mazda 2 or Mazda 3 are possibilities?  Mazda 2 (NZ new models) in the last 2000's early 2010's can go for about that price. Go for the sport model (1.5L), basic auto or manual, and chain driven engines.     Beware the Demio's (import version) most often have a CVT transmission.  




richms
  #3351494 8-Mar-2025 15:29
Demios are also another theft protection optional when buying car in Japan, so were the choice for ramraiding before the plague of aquas came in.

 

I have heard mixed things about if demios can still come in or not with all the BS requirements for used cars to be imported now, seems very few cheap Japanese cars make the cut which I guess was their intention.




