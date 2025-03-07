jandal160165

Hi trying to update my knowledge.. I am stuck in a Nissan cam chain groove (Primera or Sunny). I need a new budget car near $4K or $5K .What is out there these days that is pretty bullet proof? thanks over to you
Whatever Corolla you can find within that budget that has some form of service history.
I would extend the budget to 6k and get this. You would make back the extra grand in fuel savings.
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/toyota/aqua/listing/5187068758
Invest in a steering lock though, they do tend to get stolen a lot.
Nothing European. Too unreliable and expensive to repair.
Toyota is usually pretty safe.
Not all corollas in that budget will be chain driven
All NZ new corollas 2003 and onwards are all chain-driven.
I've been meaning to get around to selling my 2003 Corolla in Wellington, I've owned it for 20 years but don't need it any more. It's in good condition, mechanically very solid, needs a cut and polish. It's going for less than what you're looking to pay, but it's older as well. Send me a message if interested.
the toyotas i've had were all leaking oil, i have a toyota van and the engine imploded plus half the sliding doors and electric seats have jammed. i see every car as a lottery. even new Toyotas have engine issues nowadays. https://www.google.com/search?q=toyota+prado+engine+problem
Oil is easy to top up. Getting a car at this price would have manual most things in it so the jamming doors and seats isnt going to be a concern.
Check with your insurance company first. Some are refusing to insure these, others the premiums are insane because of the high risk of theft.
Agree, I would avoid anything euro, especially Peugeot!
Maybe Mazda 2 or Mazda 3 are possibilities? Mazda 2 (NZ new models) in the last 2000's early 2010's can go for about that price. Go for the sport model (1.5L), basic auto or manual, and chain driven engines. Beware the Demio's (import version) most often have a CVT transmission.
Demios are also another theft protection optional when buying car in Japan, so were the choice for ramraiding before the plague of aquas came in.
I have heard mixed things about if demios can still come in or not with all the BS requirements for used cars to be imported now, seems very few cheap Japanese cars make the cut which I guess was their intention.