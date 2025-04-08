outdoorsnz

Someone I know purchased a 2nd caravan with the last year. It got a passed WOF the day before he took ownership.

It just failed a WOF due to an issue around having no towing / driving front lights due to the width. This is correct. Checked with a few sources.

Not new, so this has never been brought up before. You could argue that he wouldn't have purchased caravan having known that.

Won't be easy to fix more in terms of running the cables. Is there any comeback / recourse on the garage that passed the WOF before purchase?