Caravan Failed WOF But Passed When Purchased
outdoorsnz

648 posts

Ultimate Geek


#319271 8-Apr-2025 11:10
Someone I know purchased a 2nd caravan with the last year. It got a passed WOF the day before he took ownership.

 

It just failed a WOF due to an issue around having no towing / driving front lights due to the width. This is correct. Checked with a few sources.

 

Not new, so this has never been brought up before.  You could argue that he wouldn't have purchased caravan having known that.

 

Won't be easy to fix more in terms of running the cables. Is there any comeback / recourse on the garage that passed the WOF before purchase?

wellygary
8149 posts

Uber Geek


  #3361901 8-Apr-2025 11:25
So you are saying that it has been non compliant since when it was built?

 

if so it would seem harsh to try to chase down the issuer of the last WOF as the point of fault, 

 

 

 

I think your friend is gonna have to suck it up....

 
 
 
 

outdoorsnz

648 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3361902 8-Apr-2025 11:31
wellygary:

 

So you are saying that it has been non compliant since when it was built?

 

if so it would seem harsh to try to chase down the issuer of the last WOF as the point of fault, 

 

 

 

I think your friend is gonna have to suck it up....

 

 

Yup. And when you think about it, no lights on the front is bad. Sucked it up and accepted that, but was just wondering. 

scuwp
3863 posts

Uber Geek


  #3361904 8-Apr-2025 11:38
In the first instance any complaint about a WoF inspection should be made to the inspecting organisation (the one that now appears to have passed the vehicle when they shouldn't have).  They are required to have a complaints resolution process.  If dissatisfied with that result, you can then make a complaint to the NZTA. https://www.nzta.govt.nz/contact-us/complaints/complaint-form/

 

Perhaps requirements have changed?  

 

With the little information provided, it appears the people selling it did what they were supposed to do, so it will be hard to hold them to any account for misrepresentation, which in a private sale (which I assume this is) is your only viable recourse.  Misrepresentation is very hard to prove.

 

I think it will be up to them to rectify the error. It sucks, but sometimes you just have to move on.         




Senecio
2644 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3361956 8-Apr-2025 11:55
I had a small Teardrop caravan that was registered as a trailer as the dimensions were within set criteria. It went through 6 WOF's from new but on the 7th they attempted to fail it for being too wide to be registered as a trailer. I argued with them in the office and even showed the previous WOF's that I had from prior years that were issued by the same VTNZ inspection site. How did my caravan get wider from last year to this year? They eventually reluctanly passed it and I never had another issue with it until I sold it recently.

 

I feel that the regulations for caravans are either loose or loosely applied, expecially with the number of caravans that are imported from overseas.

djtOtago
1114 posts

Uber Geek


  #3361962 8-Apr-2025 12:15
If the caravan has a GVM (gross vehicle mass) under 3500kg then it is classed as a light trailer.
A trailer more than 2m wide must be fitted with one pair of forward-facing position lamps.

These are to be confused with side marker lamps, which are different and are not required on wide trailers.

