Not sure this needs a whole thread but wasn’t sure where to put it.

In Mairangi Bay (Auckland N Shore) an existing Z petrol station is being refitted and rebranded as a U Go outlet. Hadn’t heard of it - so searched and found this.

The business model is identical to Gull with whom they will be competing head to head. There are no other competing stations close nearby (nearest 1.5km) so I’m guessing this U Go won’t be particularly cheap.

U Go sites have been open in Australia for some time - set up by Z’s parent, Ampol. I found this news article interesting.