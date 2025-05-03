Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Where is Buy Used Nissan Leaf ZEO Batteries?
#319528 3-May-2025 10:23
Two questions

 

     

  1. Struggling here to find options on used ZEO Batteries. I know of one place that is https://nissinking.co.nz/ but they have limited stock.

 

         So trying to find other companies in New Zealand that also stock ZEO batteries. All other companies do ZE1 and up versions. 

 

        While the ZE1 batteries are great the cost for those and subsequent installation is expensive. 

 

        So after a ZEO battery for my Nissan Leaf 2013 that has a battery SOH of at least 80%. 

 

     2. Second question relates to the installation of this battery. On different New Zealand websites that talk about the replacement battery process with quotes 

 

         for installation starting from $500. However they mention no company names and the only company that I could find is quoting $2000 for installation if 

 

         I provide that battery. If $2000 is the current price then that is acceptable but I do not know. Live in Hamilton.

  #3370185 3-May-2025 11:46
What is the cost of the battery replacement that you’ve been looking at?

 

 

 

I’d have to question the financial feasibility of replacing the battery in a 2013 Leaf. If the range has degraded beyond suiting your daily drive, it would likely be cheaper to just sell the car to someone where that range is suitable and get a newer EV that has the range you need.




