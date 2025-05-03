Two questions

Struggling here to find options on used ZEO Batteries. I know of one place that is https://nissinking.co.nz/ but they have limited stock.

So trying to find other companies in New Zealand that also stock ZEO batteries. All other companies do ZE1 and up versions.

While the ZE1 batteries are great the cost for those and subsequent installation is expensive.

So after a ZEO battery for my Nissan Leaf 2013 that has a battery SOH of at least 80%.

2. Second question relates to the installation of this battery. On different New Zealand websites that talk about the replacement battery process with quotes

for installation starting from $500. However they mention no company names and the only company that I could find is quoting $2000 for installation if

I provide that battery. If $2000 is the current price then that is acceptable but I do not know. Live in Hamilton.