Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Is this for real? Volonaut
cshwone

#319573 9-May-2025 10:27
https://volonaut.com/airbike  This just popped up on a news feed I have and appears to have been revealed to the world a week ago.

 

Is it real or rubbish?

SheriffNZ
  #3371633 9-May-2025 10:42
I'm calling bulls1tt.

 
 
 
 

freitasm
  #3371652 9-May-2025 10:53
Imagine you walking down the street and a douche goes flying over everyone with that downdraft...




Rikkitic
  #3371653 9-May-2025 10:53
It looks pretty phony to me. If it is jet propelled, where are the thrusters, or even a fuel tank to keep it in the air for more than five minutes? Jet packs are real. This is not.

 

  




k1w1k1d
  #3371658 9-May-2025 10:57
AI BS comes to mind.

Behodar
  #3371659 9-May-2025 10:58
Website's blocked at work!

freitasm
  #3371667 9-May-2025 11:31
Could it be another Theranos?

 




wellygary
  #3371675 9-May-2025 11:49
Betcha they are about the start a "crowdfund" or series A capital raise,  :)

 

The Videos are full of hard fades, so you have no ability to judge the flights duration,

 

Plus looking at the debris being thrown around in their "river" video on YT its clear this is a looong way from a marketable product.....

