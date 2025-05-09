https://volonaut.com/airbike This just popped up on a news feed I have and appears to have been revealed to the world a week ago.
Is it real or rubbish?
https://volonaut.com/airbike This just popped up on a news feed I have and appears to have been revealed to the world a week ago.
Is it real or rubbish?
Imagine you walking down the street and a douche goes flying over everyone with that downdraft...
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty Ape | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup
It looks pretty phony to me. If it is jet propelled, where are the thrusters, or even a fuel tank to keep it in the air for more than five minutes? Jet packs are real. This is not.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
Website's blocked at work!
Could it be another Theranos?
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty Ape | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup
Betcha they are about the start a "crowdfund" or series A capital raise, :)
The Videos are full of hard fades, so you have no ability to judge the flights duration,
Plus looking at the debris being thrown around in their "river" video on YT its clear this is a looong way from a marketable product.....