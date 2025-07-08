xyeovillian

Wow, your car premium has decreased

As part of our mission to be New Zealand's best insurer, we're constantly tweaking things to ensure the best overall product and experience. As part of this we think it's important people are paying the right amount for the risk they represent. We use a range of factors, some relating to your personal situation and others relating to market changes or risks similar to yours. This means premiums will change (up or down) from time to time.

We know it's unusual but we’ve decreased the yearly premium from $757.52 to $622.14, but please note that increases sometimes occur too. This change will be effective from 21-07-2025.