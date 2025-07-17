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ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Helping new motorcycle riders learn website
lukedouglass

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#320196 17-Jul-2025 07:24
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Hi All

 

Thought I would put a link here to my project website that is purely focused on offering free guidance for getting people onto two wheeled transport - The motorcycle

 

The primary issue is just getting ready to be road ready, the licence process is pretty straight forward once you have the ability to control a motorcycle and that takes practice and some general knowledge.

 

We will have more content soon like how to easily make your own learners course around your own street/area so you can ace that L plate (Basic Handling Skills Test) assessment and get on the road sooner.

 

From a IT perspective, I really found the lack of easy background materials and handy tips were not even part of the $200+ per hour paid services myself and the wife and friends used and we did multiple riding schools to be sure it wasn't a one off information issue.

 

Motorcycling is fun and should be easy once you have the right information (and safe) but when riding schools don't have a curated information library to backup the learning in a hour, seems a little frustrating you have to go to other sources to collate and reference.

 

PS I save 2-3 hours a day on a motorcycle visiting my clients and not waiting in traffic queues. 

 

https://www.motoagenthelper.com - let me know your thoughts.

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1024kb
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  #3394740 17-Jul-2025 08:23
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After a very quick glimpse - I will return for more - this is a New Zealand-focussed website, helping NZ riders obtain their NZ Class A licence. So give it a relevant name & suffix. Bikelicencelessons.nz, getyourbikelicence.nz - something that's relevant to your target audience. At the moment, the domain name says to me that your site contains help / support for moto agents, & when I think about whatever they are, the .com comes into play & tells me this is an international site & probably not relevant to me because I want NZ motorcycle riding information, not worldwide moto agent help.




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Stu

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  #3394741 17-Jul-2025 08:24
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Welcome to Geekzone. I don't ride a motorcycle myself, but I know we have a number of motorcycle riders here.

 

Note to Geekzone regulars: While we normally don't allow link drops from first time posters, this one could be useful to some so it can stay. Thanks folks.




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

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lukedouglass

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  #3394743 17-Jul-2025 08:31
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Cheers team, its about absolute new to motorcycle riders - too much cost before getting knowledge goes on so very cost prohibitive getting on two wheels these days without good help.



lukedouglass

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  #3394744 17-Jul-2025 08:35
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I did ponder on this but I wanted a domain property that could be passed on later if interest in project grows.

 

End of the day, learning to ride is not NZ specific but does contain NZ licence task specifics - this could grow to include many country and simply subfolder licencing to nz au usa etc... 

 

 

 

 

 

I also chose to stick to simple html on nginx, just want a fast site, no security headaches moving forward (offsite CMS tool exports to public site folder)

BlakJak
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  #3394773 17-Jul-2025 10:42
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1024kb: After a very quick glimpse - I will return for more - this is a New Zealand-focussed website, helping NZ riders obtain their NZ Class A licence. So give it a relevant name & suffix. Bikelicencelessons.nz, getyourbikelicence.nz - something that's relevant to your target audience. At the moment, the domain name says to me that your site contains help / support for moto agents, & when I think about whatever they are, the .com comes into play & tells me this is an international site & probably not relevant to me because I want NZ motorcycle riding information, not worldwide moto agent help.

 

You're not wrong about using a .nz domain when targeting a .nz audience.
For OP: I also found 'moto agent helper' wasn't particularly descriptive. 

 

But for you: Also somewhat pedantically - I assume that you mean 'their NZ Class 6F license' which is the Full Motorcycle license. We don't have lettered classes in NZ... I assume you're conflating with the UK? Above website correctly describes 6L, 6R and 6F stages.

 

 




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lukedouglass

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  #3394802 17-Jul-2025 12:19
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I think being picky on something you may not be familiar with is not in the spirit that the website promotes.

 

It is education for people that know nothing about the NZ licencing process to get a motorcycle licence or even know how to ride a motorcycle but have interest in doing so.

My goals were successful in educating as you mentioned we dont have a lettering system for licences, yes its printed as colour the printed cards are yellow, blue then green but it is still LETTERED when in conversation. PS if you have a full car licence, and you your class 6 learner pass you then get a learner yellow licence card! 

 

 

 

Additional, once you start your journey learning to ride, you get your "6 L" class 6, learner - and a big yellow L plate.. Have fun, enjoy.

 

 

 

I'm not here to convince anyone to ride motorcycles and I do IT as self employment for nearly 20 years... if you have a better way to help someone, document how and see the results and physical outcomes then do it better - I'm all for that. My content works so once you are ready to get on board riding your own motorcycle you will start to see the barriers and how much you didn't actually know as simply driving a car around picking up McDonalds, kids and what ever else car owners do these days doesn't actually make anyone a good road user. (I have a car too!).

 

 

 

As a IT person, I can see the information holes the current motorcycle training system for new riders has today and I am being a tall poppy and others will be the blade trying to chop down a valid service, and misinformed and unwilling to be informed opinions will occur.

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

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BlakJak
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  #3394928 17-Jul-2025 15:26
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Luke - my response about license classes was not for you, it was responding to 1024kb who talked about a Class A license which is not NZ terminology. To be explicit the letters in the licensing system (L Learner, R Restricted, F Full, I Instructor) are attached to license classes (1 through 6) or are endorsements (T Tracks, W Wheels, R Rollers, D Dangerous Goods, etc).

 

Your content appeared correct based on my quick glance. And I applaud your mission, i've toyed with going down the Motorcycle path a few times and can see the value a good resource presents. 
Really my only critique to you was - if you want to target an NZ audience or the NZ system, branding that focuses on this will serve you better. Thus a .nz name and something that draws in the user, as opposed to the current domain/name which is fairly generic, is my main feedback. 

 

Otherwise - good luck!
I am very strongly in favour of developing driver skills (or rider skills) well beyond the basics required across-the-board, so i think it's great to see a resource like this going up.




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lukedouglass

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#3394983 17-Jul-2025 16:26
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All good, If you serious re motorbike time - happy to help via the content and I don't do any licencing items that is for the 40hr+ I instructors, you would be sent to a NZTA approved rider school to do actual assessments.

 

This is purely peer to peer content. Domains, I could buy the nz versions but I'm over having a half-dozen domains for every project. (need .co.nz .nz and more if being fussy)

 

 

 

Just finished a parking video flat ground and on hills up and down and will update links on site shortly.. if you get on a motorbike A++ in taking control of life vs sitting in a car. 

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  #3394998 17-Jul-2025 18:16
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Oh dear, well, waaaay back when I got my licence, in the mid-late previous century, motorcycle licence was Class A, motor car class B. 15-year old me thought I was very growed up having 2 classes of licence while everyone else had just 1. Fast forward a year or so & the triage nurse is scrubbing gravel out of my skinned leg, the result of a drunk driver & my defensive skills lacking. Having 2 licences was not so clever then! It was, however, the one & only injury I've received from street riding - I learned that lesson.

Thank you for the knowledgebase refresher, I shall expunge Class A & replace it with a treble of class 6.




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