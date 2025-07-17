lukedouglass

Hi All

Thought I would put a link here to my project website that is purely focused on offering free guidance for getting people onto two wheeled transport - The motorcycle

The primary issue is just getting ready to be road ready, the licence process is pretty straight forward once you have the ability to control a motorcycle and that takes practice and some general knowledge.

We will have more content soon like how to easily make your own learners course around your own street/area so you can ace that L plate (Basic Handling Skills Test) assessment and get on the road sooner.

From a IT perspective, I really found the lack of easy background materials and handy tips were not even part of the $200+ per hour paid services myself and the wife and friends used and we did multiple riding schools to be sure it wasn't a one off information issue.

Motorcycling is fun and should be easy once you have the right information (and safe) but when riding schools don't have a curated information library to backup the learning in a hour, seems a little frustrating you have to go to other sources to collate and reference.

PS I save 2-3 hours a day on a motorcycle visiting my clients and not waiting in traffic queues.

https://www.motoagenthelper.com - let me know your thoughts.