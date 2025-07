Even knowing the full plate number, is not likely to achieve what you are hoping it will.....

I was rear ended a few months ago, and got all the details. (driver was uninsured)

The insurance company advised me, they will only wavy the excess, if

A) the other party admits fault AND they are able to recover the costs of repair from them.

(it sound your perpetrator is ghosting, - so unfortunately your likely to end up paying the excess.)

I had a different Incident in the recent past as well - and was unable to get details of the other party - I lodged the insident with the police,

Police replied via email that they had requested Traffic camera footage

I followed up a couple of times with Police, but got no further response from them either.......so had to pay the Excess then too....

(even know, neither insident was my fault...)

I wouldn't waste time with Carjam - there's a chance the address on there is out of date too.