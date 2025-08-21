Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Toyota Hybrid Servicing in Auckland - Dealer or Mechanic?
I've got a Toyota CH-R and the annual servicing has been covered or discounted by Toyota for the first 4 years so I have just been going to the Toyota dealership.

 

Now that I'm up for paying full retail price at Toyota for annual servicing, I'm wondering if it's really worth it to continue using Toyota for annual servicing or if I should look to a mechanic / auto repair shop for routine servicing?

 

How important is it to go to an authorized Toyota dealer? Will I save any money by going to a local repair / service shop?

 

 

Not important at all. Any workshop can do a service for you and yes it will save you money. 



There's probably 2 schools of thought on this:

 

1. Stick to service at Toyota as they are trained in the specifics of the Toyota hybrid system whereas independent mechanics may not be.

 

2. Get the petrol engine serviced at an independent mechanic and don't worry about the battery/electric motor as there are few moving parts - just make sure you regularly check/clean/replace the filter for the hybrid battery cooling fan (usually located at the base of the rear seat but not sure on the CH-R)

 

For the record, the service requirements and activities for Toyota hybrids are listed here. It's worth noting that there appears to only be two items on there related to the hybrid system - hybrid battery air filter inspection/cleaning and hybrid inverter coolant inspection/replacement. Everything else listed is related to any petrol car and therefore could be done by any competent mechanic IMHO.

 

 

I have not actually looked but compare Toyota dealer service prices to somewhere like Pit Stop.

My last PitStop hybrid service was rather expensive Toyota dealer was actually pretty good for standard service I recall.

If actual mechanical repair is required I believe local mechanic would be cheaper. I went with Toyota authorized shop for egr valve replacement and later wished I hadn't. Ouch.

