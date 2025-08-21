I've got a Toyota CH-R and the annual servicing has been covered or discounted by Toyota for the first 4 years so I have just been going to the Toyota dealership.

Now that I'm up for paying full retail price at Toyota for annual servicing, I'm wondering if it's really worth it to continue using Toyota for annual servicing or if I should look to a mechanic / auto repair shop for routine servicing?

How important is it to go to an authorized Toyota dealer? Will I save any money by going to a local repair / service shop?